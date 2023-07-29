Is Hallmark Star Merritt Patterson Married?

Merritt Patterson is a frequent star of romantic flicks on the Hallmark Channel. Per TV Insider, the Canadian performer started out as a model before turning to acting. She gained breakthrough parts in popular TV series including "Kyle XY" and "Pretty Little Liars" before embarking on her Hallmark career. Regarding her personal life, Patterson has largely remained private. In a 2015 chat with Galore Magazine, she did mention her "boyfriend," per Live Rampup, though his name was not stated.

Patterson has appeared in Hallmark's "A Royal Winter," "Bad Date Chronicles," "The Christmas Cottage," "Forever in My Heart," and more. In a 2019 interview with GeekRockTV, which took place at the Movieguide Awards, Patterson detailed her love for entertaining. "I mean, it's enhanced my life in so many ways," Patterson said of acting. She added, "I am the most happiest on a set. So that feeling — that pure joy — I live for. So that alone is great... You get to meet a lot of really interesting people — really loving people — when you form these relationships, and you get to travel." In recent years, Patterson's current relationship has been revealed.