Victor Webster's Ex-Wife Suffered A Tragic Loss Before Their Wedding

Victor Webster and Shantel VanSanten lived a Hallmark-esque fairytale when they got hitched. The former couple did not just have one, not two, but three separate weddings! Apparently, it's because they had to pivot to a different plan when VanSanten experienced a significant loss.

Even though Webster and VanSanten's marriage ended in divorce, their romance was one for the books. They met on the set of the Hallmark film "Love Blossoms" in 2017 and got engaged in 2021 after four years of dating. "It was the most perfect, wonderful day of my entire life," the "One Tree Hill" star told People at the time. "And I can't wait to marry my best friend." She couldn't help but gush about her former flame then, telling the outlet that he was the only one who could push her out of her comfort zone. "He has this childlike wonder when it comes to adventuring and exploring and pushing the limits and getting me to sit on the top of a 500-foot waterfall in Bali, to jump out of helicopters."

VanSanten also dished that they were planning to have a series of weddings so all their friends and family from different parts of the country could attend. "We have lots of ideas we're tossing about," she said. However, they had to recalibrate when VanSanten suddenly lost the person who was supposed to give her away to Webster — Her grandfather.