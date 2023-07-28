Who Was Jim 'Jimmy V' Valvano? The Legendary Coach's Death Explained

Jim "Jimmy V" Valvano had a sterling career as a college basketball coach that was only outshined by the charitable legacy he left behind following his death. He started his career on the sidelines with brief stops at Johns Hopkins and the University of Connecticut until landing the head coaching gig at Bucknell from 1972-1975. Valvano followed that up with five seasons at Iona from 1975-1980 and then took over at North Carolina State from 1980-1990 where he became one of the top coaches in the country. The coach led NC State to 209 wins, two ACC titles, and one improbable national championship in 1983 when his team upset Houston in the title game.

After 10 seasons at NC State, Valvano started broadcasting games alongside Dick Vitale. Unfortunately, only a few years into his career as a commentator, Jimmy V was diagnosed with metastatic adenocarcinoma — an aggressive form of cancer — in 1992. Although he continued to call games, which led to him receiving the Arthur Ashe Courage and Humanitarian Award at the inaugural ESPYS in 1993.

While suffering from the fatal disease, Valvano delivered an acceptance speech for the ages at the ESPYS. During this, the former coach announced the launch of his charity. "[W]e are starting the Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research. And its motto is, 'Don't give up ... don't ever give up," he said. Sadly, Jimmy V died only months after that speech. Later, details from loved ones revealed how ill Valvano was during the ESPYS.