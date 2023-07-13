ESPN Broadcaster Dick Vitale Announces Troubling Cancer Diagnosis

On July 13, Dick Vitale shared a shocking, devastating health update with his followers. "I'm sorry to share that I received tough news today from Dr. Zeitels about my throat," he wrote on Instagram. "The tests on the tissues they removed showed that I have vocal cord cancer and will need 6 weeks of radiation to treat it." He added, "Dr. Z tells me that it has an extremely high cure rate, and that radiation, not more surgery, is the best path." Despite the scary, uncertain future that potentially lies ahead, Vitale has decided to remain hopeful. "I plan to fight like hell to be ready to call games when the college hoops season tips off in the Fall," he continued. "Dr. Z feels that scenario is entirely possible. I want to say that I have been so touched by the tweets, texts, notes, and prayers, and will ask all of you to continue to send positive vibes."

Vitale has never been one to hide his cancer diagnoses, so it's likely he'll continue to update fans on his progress. On Twitter, Vitale posted a series of prayers he's been using to bring himself comfort. "Going to bed with this prayer from @RickBarnesUT. The Bible tells us... 'Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God,'" Vitale tweeted. Writer Bryan Black responded by writing, "Our hero!! I have faith that you're gonna win this battle!! So grateful to the doctors that have helped treat this incredible man."