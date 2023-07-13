ESPN Broadcaster Dick Vitale Announces Troubling Cancer Diagnosis
ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale just revealed his latest battle with cancer. There are few sports broadcasters who've had longer careers than Vitale, who's been employed by ESPN for more than 40 years. Although Vitale is 85 years old, he's retained his spirited appreciation for sports throughout his career. In 2014, Vitale opened up about the secret to his longstanding success. "I never have had a problem relating to young kids," Vitale told USA Today. "I love being around them. They keep you young. If you didn't tell me I was 74, and if I didn't look in the mirror, I wouldn't even know it."
Over the years, Vitale's net worth has blossomed beautifully. Unfortunately, Vitale has faced some serious health obstacles in recent years. According to ABC7, 2021 brought Vitale a round of lymphoma shortly after he'd undergone treatment for melanoma. the most dangerous form of skin cancer. Fortunately, Vitale survived both diseases. "Dr Rick Brown just notified me with my results of my major Pet Scan & told me news I wish EVERY cancer patient can hear," Vitale tweeted in August 2022. "He said 'Dick u have gone from being in remission to being CANCER FREE!' Thank u to ALL of YOU that have sent me [prayers]." Sadly, Vitale is facing cancer again.
Dick Vitale has vocal chord cancer
On July 13, Dick Vitale shared a shocking, devastating health update with his followers. "I'm sorry to share that I received tough news today from Dr. Zeitels about my throat," he wrote on Instagram. "The tests on the tissues they removed showed that I have vocal cord cancer and will need 6 weeks of radiation to treat it." He added, "Dr. Z tells me that it has an extremely high cure rate, and that radiation, not more surgery, is the best path." Despite the scary, uncertain future that potentially lies ahead, Vitale has decided to remain hopeful. "I plan to fight like hell to be ready to call games when the college hoops season tips off in the Fall," he continued. "Dr. Z feels that scenario is entirely possible. I want to say that I have been so touched by the tweets, texts, notes, and prayers, and will ask all of you to continue to send positive vibes."
Vitale has never been one to hide his cancer diagnoses, so it's likely he'll continue to update fans on his progress. On Twitter, Vitale posted a series of prayers he's been using to bring himself comfort. "Going to bed with this prayer from @RickBarnesUT. The Bible tells us... 'Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God,'" Vitale tweeted. Writer Bryan Black responded by writing, "Our hero!! I have faith that you're gonna win this battle!! So grateful to the doctors that have helped treat this incredible man."