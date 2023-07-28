Are Matt Rife's Teeth Real? The Comedian's Choppers Are Just Too Perfect
Matt Rife's appearance is a popular topic of discussion among his fans, who seem to admire his sculpted cheekbones, strong jawline, and bright smile just as much as they admire his ability to make them laugh. Apparently, he can even make some fans feel like they've just walked through the pearly gates simply by flashing his pearly whites. "When Matt Rife smiles, seems like half of my problems are fixed," tweeted one of his devotees.
Rife will be the first to admit that he doesn't understand why his fans make such a big deal about his looks. "I don't think I'm hot at all," he told Esquire. "I truly think I'm a little bit better than average-looking, but I don't find myself conventionally attractive at all." As for male celebs who he does consider good-looking, on Kaitlyn Bristowe's "Off the Vine" podcast, he said that Harry Styles and Austin Butler are both 10s in his book.
While Rife might believe that he is not in the upper echelon of attractive male celebs, he did tell Bristowe that he's definitely a perfectionist when it comes to his looks. In fact, he had some major work done on his mouth to get that cheeky smile that makes his fans swoon.
Matt Rife got veneers
Matt Rife was insecure about the way his teeth looked at the start of his comedy career. In some clips from his early days on ""Wild 'N Out"," which he joined at age 19 in 2015, he's still sporting his natural teeth. On "Off the Vine," he said that he didn't like their original size, but that wasn't his only issue with their appearance. "I had Ohio teeth," said the Buckeye State native. "Picture a fence with missing boards ... I had gaps between a bunch of different ones." Rife also told Bristowe that he was thrilled with the results of the dental work he had done.
In a 2018 Instagram post, Rife revealed that he put his mouth in the capable hands of Hollywood dentist Dr. Kourosh Maddahi, whose celebrity clients include model Olivia Culpo and actor Bella Thorne. "I'd rather have died than smile. But thanks to him I can smile anywhere; his office, a funeral, planned parenthood, etc.," Rife wrote of his smile savior. The comedian even filmed a video for Maddahi's social media accounts praising his work. In it, Rife reveals that he has veneers on eight of his front teeth and says that getting them cemented on was a painless experience.
According to Rife, comedians Dane Cook and Jo Koy recommended Maddahi to him. During an appearance on "Bertcast," he said that he made enough money to pay for his veneers when he toured with late comedian Ralphie May.
Matt Rife denied having any other work done
On social media, speculation abounds that Matt Rife has enhanced his appearance through plastic surgery or other cosmetic procedures aside from those of the confirmed dental variety. Some of his haters have even tried their hand at crafting their own comedic material based on his appearance. "Matt Rife is hot if you are into the male filler equivalent of Kylie Jenner," one of his critics tweeted.
But on "Off the Vine," Rife said that the rumors he's had other cosmetic enhancements are totally untrue. Instead, he credits the glow-up that he experienced after he got his glowing smile to nothing more than good ol' fashioned aging. (If we could all only be so lucky.) "Puberty hit me so late," he said. "Literally like 23, I would say, is around the time I started to get a jawline and my cheeks and s*** like that. And it happened so drastically."
In his "Only Fans" special, Rife makes his case for why he wouldn't want to go under the knife or needle to improve his appearance, saying that being ridiculously good-looking is actually a bad thing for a comedian. He also joked, "I spent the first 22 years of my life building a personality for what? You think I need to be funny now? No. It's a waste of my time, to be honest."
Matt Rife is a fan of one cosmetic procedure
While Matt Rife hasn't had any plastic surgery to change his appearance, he's far from against women getting work done. On the "Cancelled with Tana Mongeau" podcast, he explained why he's not opposed to lip filler, as long as it's not too extreme. "I have gigantic lips, so it'd be nice if your lips match mine," he said. "I don't want to feel like I'm eating your face."
Rife also shared his feelings about one popular plastic surgery procedure on the "Stiff Socks" podcast after he was asked to describe the type of woman he's attracted to. He didn't list a great sense of humor as a must and instead said that he wants his romantic partners to have blond hair and curves. He even prefers curves of the artificial variety. "I love fake t***, for sure," he shared. "If I'm going to date a girl, she has to have boobs." He added that they can't look fake or be too scarred up. (Eye roll.) If he does date a girl who doesn't have a D cup or up, he admits that his eye will wander. So, Rife is out here trying to undo Kylie Jenner's work preaching to young women about her breast implant regrets on "The Kardashians."