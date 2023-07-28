Are Matt Rife's Teeth Real? The Comedian's Choppers Are Just Too Perfect

Matt Rife's appearance is a popular topic of discussion among his fans, who seem to admire his sculpted cheekbones, strong jawline, and bright smile just as much as they admire his ability to make them laugh. Apparently, he can even make some fans feel like they've just walked through the pearly gates simply by flashing his pearly whites. "When Matt Rife smiles, seems like half of my problems are fixed," tweeted one of his devotees.

Rife will be the first to admit that he doesn't understand why his fans make such a big deal about his looks. "I don't think I'm hot at all," he told Esquire. "I truly think I'm a little bit better than average-looking, but I don't find myself conventionally attractive at all." As for male celebs who he does consider good-looking, on Kaitlyn Bristowe's "Off the Vine" podcast, he said that Harry Styles and Austin Butler are both 10s in his book.

While Rife might believe that he is not in the upper echelon of attractive male celebs, he did tell Bristowe that he's definitely a perfectionist when it comes to his looks. In fact, he had some major work done on his mouth to get that cheeky smile that makes his fans swoon.