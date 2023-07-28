The Stunning Transformation Of Comedian Matt Rife

The following article includes brief references to suicide.

Comedian Matt Rife is a social media sensation known for his conversational tone and crowd work. Clips of his audience interactions often go viral on TikTok, such as when he allowed about a dozen women to put leis around his neck during a show in Hawaii and quipped, "This feels like the final scene of 'Midsommar.'"

Thanks to Rife's popular Instagram account, we know he's aware that fans think he looks like "Oppenheimer" star Cillian Murphy and Handsome Squidward from "SpongeBob SquarePants." The comic also knows that his appearance is a big part of his appeal, hence the reason most of his audience is female. "They're not always the best stand-up comedy audience members. A lot of the time they like my face a lot more than my jokes, which is fine," Rife told Elite Daily. "It gets them in the door." He's also accrued the inevitable haters that come with fame, and some of his critics are convinced that his chiseled jawline is the result of plastic surgery. He denied this on the "Cancelled with Tana Mongeau" podcast in June 2023 and had something to say in response to the plastic surgeons who have claimed that they can tell he's had work done: "So, you're not only lying, but you're wrong at your job." Rife also noted it's a compliment that some people pay to look like him.

But before his big glow-up, Rife was just a kid from a small town in the Buckeye State with few creative outlets.