Celebs Who Have Regrets About Getting Married
Until death do us part isn't exactly a phrase couples can count on — especially with celebrity marriages. We've seen countless Hollywood stars find love over the years, but what are the chances of it sticking? When it comes to fortune and fame, the harsh reality is that the higher one climbs in the industry, the higher the chances of being torn down. Society idolizes celebrities, but we are known to criticize them at the first sign of controversy. When it comes to marriages and divorce, pop culture is obsessed with knowing every last detail about celebrities and their most intimate life moments.
While heartbreak is hard enough to go through as it is, A-listers must face the music on an international stage. It's not a secret that divorce is common in Hollywood, and over the years pop culture has seen its fair share of nasty splits. As soon as the tabloids get wind of a marriage ending, celebrities are often plastered on the front page of magazines alleging infidelity or some other controversy related to their breakups. Society is fascinated by the ins and outs of what went wrong between star couples, immediately assuming one person must be the bad guy in the relationship.
Whatever the reason for a celebrity's marriage ending, one thing remains true: the Internet never forgets. We're taking a look at all the celebs who have regrets about getting married.
Kim Kardashian's 72-day marriage
Kim Kardashian knows a thing or two about controversy, given the fact that she is arguably one of the most talked-about women on the planet. The reality star weathered a tabloid firestorm when she tied the knot with Kris Humphries in 2011 and filed for divorce just 72 days later. In an emotional clip from "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the SKIMS founder opened up about her marriage failing, admitting she couldn't connect to her then-husband. "I feel awful that I made him move out here and change his whole life ... I feel sad, I feel bad for the guy. I changed his whole life, and he fell in love with me and I fell in love with him and now my feelings have changed. You don't think I feel bad?" Kardashian told Kourtney and Scott Disick through tears.
Humphries filed an annulment of the marriage shortly after Kim's divorce filing, citing fraud. Ultimately, the NBA star withdrew the claim in 2013 and their divorce was finalized that year. The basketball player spoke to Access Hollywood following the split, admitting: "To me it was real. I would never go through something and do something that wasn't real or I didn't believe in, so I can really only speak for myself in terms of that."
Kardashian opened up to Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" in 2017, admitting she knew early on her marriage was doomed. "I knew like, honeymoon, it wasn't gonna work out," she admitted.
Britney Spears' 55-hour marriage
Hollywood has seen its fair share of short marriages, but Britney Spears made headlines when her first marriage barely lasted a full two days. The "Toxic" singer tied the knot with her longtime childhood friend Jason Alexander in Las Vegas in 2004. The nuptials seemed anything but planned given that the Grammy-award-winning artist walked down the aisle in a ball cap and jeans. The union lasted 55 hours before Spears' team annulled the marriage.
In an interview with E! News, per Us Weekly, the singer admitted the marriage, "was me being silly, being rebellious, and not really taking the responsibility of what I was doing, you know?" She continued, adding, "And after partying, you know, you really don't think about what you're doing. So it was one of those things that were [sic] really silly."
It seems that the short partnership took its toll on Alexander, who later attempted to crash Spears' 2022 nuptials to Sam Asghari. As per TMZ, Alexander broke into Spears' mansion and attempted to break into her bedroom while she was inside, but the door was locked. Alexander live-streamed the break-in, saying to viewers, "This is Jason — first husband, here to crash it." He went on to yell throughout the stream that Spears had invited him to the nuptials. "She's my first wife, my only wife," he says in the video. The enraged ex-boyfriend was seen wielding a knife on the singer's special day, and he was later escorted from the property and arrested.
Kim Kardashian's one regret about marrying Kanye West
After Kim Kardashian's divorce from Kris Humphries was finalized, the SKIMS founder found love again with Kanye West. Though the pair first met each other in 2003, they didn't start dating until 2012. In December of that year, the reality star revealed she was pregnant with her first child with the rapper, their daughter North. The two tied the knot in 2014 in Italy and went on to have three children together.
Kardashian opened up to Glamour, as shared by Mirror, about her relationship with West, admitting she fell in love with him just six months after her divorce. "My only regret is that I didn't give it a shot sooner. It would have saved so much BS. I feel like I got the fairytale. I should have had even higher expectations because I got the fairytale," she revealed. Kardashian and West were married for six years before splitting up in 2021.
Kris Jenner's reflects on the one that got away
Kris Jenner has lived a life many could only dream about. But the famous matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family has a few regrets when it comes to decisions she made in the past. Jenner, who was previously married to the late Robert Kardashian, has admitted to having an affair in her memoir "Kris Jenner ... And All Things Kardashian" and revealed that the incident ended her marriage.
In an interview for Fox News Channel's "OBJECTified," Jenner admitted: "When I look back on it now, probably one of my biggest regrets in my life is that that marriage fell apart," adding that the split left her struggling to make ends meet. "I didn't have anything," she revealed. "I went to the market one day and my credit card didn't work. I had a market credit card and I'm like, 'I can't even buy a tomato.'"
Jenner's mystery man came forward in an interview with the Daily Mail. He revealed himself to be former professional soccer player Todd Waterman, who is 10 years Jenner's junior. "'I think it was two people who were both open to experiencing something in their life at that time. It was fate, we invited it and we just ran with it and from that point on. We didn't hold back," he admitted. Jenner went on to marry Caitlyn Jenner in 1991 and they share daughters Kendall and Kylie. Kris is also a mother to Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Rob from her marriage to Robert.
Pamela Anderson has regrets about more than one marriage
Pamela Anderson knows a thing or two about tying the knot. After all, the famous model has been married five times in her life — but they haven't exactly been the best memories for the blonde bombshell. After her brief second marriage to Kid Rock, Anderson married poker player Rick Soloman. Their relationship was short-lived, to say the least, as the pair annulled the marriage just months later. "It ended up being a disaster," she told Vanity Fair of their union.
The former Playboy model found love again with Don Hayhurst in 2020, but in typical Anderson fashion, their marriage didn't last long. The two met when Hayhurst was working as her bodyguard and as a contractor. She told The Sunday Times in 2023 that Hayhurst was the worst husband of all. "I realized, oh my God, I'm caught up in this whole thing, what am I doing? It just struck me, this is another disaster." She admitted in the interview that her decision to marry someone contracted to work for her "was stupid, and I do regret that."
Anderson also revealed she was less than pleased playing housewife for not only Hayhurst but several contractors working on her house during Covid. "I was paying for everything, cooking, cleaning for everybody. And so I just got out of it as soon as I could," she said. The duo called it quits in 2022 after Anderson filed for divorce a year after they met.
Carmen Electra married Dennis Rodman when she was in self-destruction mode
Former "Baywatch" star Carmen Electra's marriage to Dennis Rodman was a whirlwind romance that she says was full of ups and downs. The actor first met the former NBA star in 1998, shortly after her mother died. The two tied the knot that same year in a Las Vegas wedding. Just months later, the two called it quits in April 1999. Electra opened up about their relationship in an interview on "Oprah: Where Are They Now?" admitting that the news of her mother's death sent her into a downward spiral.
"I just went into self-destruction, and I remember meeting Dennis," Electra revealed. "'Dennis was the life of the party; he was fun. I started drinking. People couldn't understand why I loved him because he had a reputation for being a bad boy and what I saw at the beginning was, sort of, this gentle giant that was in a lot of pain." Electra admitted that while their relationship was passionate, it was also toxic. "When it was good, it was amazing. And when it was bad, it was the worst," she said.
The "Baywatch" actor admitted that she rushed into their wedding. "I remember right after, I felt like, 'Oh God ... what did we just do?'" Electra said she used the wedding as a way to block out the emotions she was avoiding feeling about the loss of her mother. "I took quite a bit of time and I started working on myself, getting myself back together," she said of life post-Rodman.
Elisabeth Moss said her marriage was traumatic
Elisabeth Moss doesn't exactly have positive memories of her first and only marriage. The "Handmaid's Tale" star was married to former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Fred Armisen after she met him when she made a cameo appearance on the show in 2008. The two tied the knot just a year later in a low-profile ceremony in Long Island City. Their marriage was brief, with Moss filing for divorce from the comedian just eight months after walking down the aisle.
The pair didn't end on good terms, to put it lightly. When asked whether she kept in touch with her ex-husband, Moss admitted to Page Six, per E! News, "Oh, God, no," adding that, "One of the greatest things I heard someone say about him is, 'He's so great at doing impersonations.' But the greatest impersonation he does is that of a normal person," she said, concluding, "To me, that sums it up." She also told Vulture their marriage "was extremely traumatic and awful and horrible."
On the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast (1:18) Armisen revealed that he was starstruck by Moss. "I get lost in fantasy a lot ... the fantasy of this person from 'Mad Men,' you know, great actress," he said. "I was very heartbroken at myself. I felt very ... I gave myself a hard time. I felt very bad. At how little true work I would put into something. That I got so caught up in the beginning. The beginning is so intoxicating."
Nicholas Cage regrets rushing into his marriage with Lisa Marie Presley
Nicholas Cage has had his fair share of marriages — five to be exact. One of the "National Treasure" star's shortest unions was with the late Lisa Marie Presley. The two met in 2000 and tied the knot two years later. Just three months after saying "I Do," the couple filed for divorce. In a 2003 interview with Barbara Walters, he admitted that he felt an understanding with Presley given her famous background, but their relationship was anything but stable. "We got into this unfortunate pattern of breaking up and getting back together again," he said at the time. The pair's divorce was ultimately finalized in 2004.
The actor went on to admit: "Where I came out on it is, yeah it's sad, I miss her every day. Sometimes I wish we couldn't have rushed the marriage and sometimes I regret rushing the divorce. But it just seemed like it wasn't going to change." Presley died in January 2023 due to complications from a bariatric surgery she had years prior.
Following the news, Cage told Entertainment Tonight: "This is devastating news," adding, "Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin." Presley's son Benjamin died by suicide in 2020, and the artist admitted to People that she constantly blamed herself for the death of her son.
Cher had suicidal thoughts during her marriage
Cher's marriage to her first husband Sonny Bono was tumultuous, to say the least. The singer met Bono, who is over a decade her senior, when she was just 16. Their relationship was complex, and one that was riddled with infidelity. The relationship began when Cher was kicked out by her roommates in Los Angeles and she was offered a room in Bono's place in exchange for cleaning it.
Cher was abandoned by her father at a young age, and her love for Bono grew from a need to be cared for. "It wasn't a fiery, sexy thing with us, but rather paternal, like we were bound together, two people who needed each other, almost for protection," the singer said in 1975. The pair tied the knot in 1964, and their relationship even became the concept for their own show, "The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour," which premiered in 1971. While they seemed in love onscreen to viewers across the nation, their personal lives were crumbling. Bono referred to Cher as his "public wife" in a 1973 diary entry and admitted to living with another woman at the time. The pair ultimately filed for divorce in 1974 and it was finalized in 1975.
In an interview with Parade, Cher admitted: "I thought about jumping off a hotel balcony," adding, "Then I thought, 'No, I can just leave him.' When I told Sonny, he said, 'If you leave me, America will hate you and you won't have a job.' I went, 'You know what, Sonny? I just don't care!'"
Colin Farrell's non legal marriage to Amelia Warner
Colin Farrell has dated his fair share of famous women during his career in Hollywood. While he's technically never been legally married, he did have a non-legally binding wedding ceremony with Amelia Warner in 2001. The pair first met in 2000 at the movie premiere of "Quills," and had a whirlwind romance that ended with spontaneous beachside nuptials. "We had a ceremony on a beach in Tahiti that was by no means legal and we knew it wasn't. It was just a thing we did on holiday. We went shark feeding and then we did that. We booked them both on the activities desk at the hotel," Warner told The Sun, per Digital Spy.
Farrell and Warner called their relationship off just four months after their impromptu ceremony. The "Thirteen Lives" actor told the Mirror that their romance was "too fast, too young." Warner took the break-up hard, telling The Sunday Mirror, "I'd disappeared for a whole year, and when I came back, none of it really made any sense. It took me at least a year to get back into it — it was really hard, especially since I was heartbroken."
Sophia Bush says she was too young to marry Chad Michael Murray
Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush met as co-stars on the set of "One Tree Hill" in 2003. The pair hit it off immediately, and Murray popped the question the following year. "I woke up one day and I said, 'This is the woman I want to spend the rest of my life with,'" he said in an MTV segment at the time. Bush said yes after the actor proposed in a romantic gesture that included 500 candles in his penthouse suite and an "I love u" spelled out in lights.
The pair tied the knot in 2005 but separated just five months after the ceremony. Bush dished on their relationship on an episode of "Watch What Happens Live." Per Huff Post, she told Andy Cohen, "We were two stupid kids who had no business being in a relationship in the first place." She went on to add, "To all the other costars who've worked it out, more power to you." Bush attempted to get the marriage annulled in 2006, but her request was denied. "It was not a thing I actually really wanted to do," Bush said of her marriage on Radio Andy.
Murray had a far different opinion on Bush's claims that she felt pressured to tie the knot with her co-star. A representative for the star told Us Weekly at the time: "This story is ludicrous. Chad conducts himself in a completely professional manner and would never marry for any reason but love."
Jennifer Lopez doesn't really count her marriage to Cris Judd
It's not uncommon for celebrities to marry their backup dancers. Britney Spears tied the knot with Kevin Federline, and "Jenny From the Block" joined the club when she married one of her performers, Cris Judd. Jennifer Lopez and Judd, who starred in the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" music video, met in 2000 and went public with their romance in March 2001. The pair tied the knot just a few months after their Oscars debut in a secret ceremony, but their marriage didn't last long. The following year, the artist filed for divorce after just nine months.
Lopez admitted in 2019 in a behind-the-scenes tour video (shared by Today) that "I've been married three times. And once was nine months, and once was 11 months. So I don't really count those." She went on to reveal: " ... I was very young the first two times I tried to get married. I would say try to get married," continuing, "It seems like in this life, you're always surrounded by people, you're never lonely, but it's very lonely. So you always want somebody with you. Somebody. And so, I felt like if I got married I felt like I would always have somebody, but that's not how life works."
Judd had his own struggles with their marriage, telling Us Weekly that Lopez's star power and the price of fame took a toll on him. "You know it's very tough," the dancer said. "Your privacy is breached. You're no longer a normal person. [Our wedding] was a circus."