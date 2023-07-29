Morrissey Calls Out Sinéad O'Connor's Supporters After Her Tragic Death

In a post on his website, Morrissey took the media and Sinéad O'Connor's supposed supporters in the music industry to task for performing an about-face in the wake of her death. He pointed out that she'd struggled to keep a foothold in her industry because many didn't want to work with her due to her outspokenness. "There is a certain music industry hatred for singers who don't 'fit in' (this I know only too well), and they are never praised until death — when, finally, they can't answer back," he wrote. He also called out the media for happily publishing negative headlines about O'Connor while she was alive, only to turn around and fawn over her after she died.

In a 2021 interview with The New York Times, O'Connor spoke about the treatment she received from the press because of her unapologetic behavior, saying she actually regretted the success of her chart-topping album, "I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got." Said the singer, "The media was making me out to be crazy because I wasn't acting like a pop star was supposed to act."

Morrissey also blasted anyone who had the means to help O'Connor — who once revealed on "Dr. Phil" that she had attempted suicide multiple times — but had failed to do so. "She was harassed simply for being herself," he wrote. "Her eyes finally closed in search of a soul she could call her own."