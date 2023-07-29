Inga Swenson, Benson Actor, Dead At 90

Actor Inga Swenson died at the age of 90 on July 23. In the six months before her passing, Swenson's health had shown signs of deterioration, according to TMZ. Swenson's son Mark shared that her husband, Lowell Harris, was by her side at the time of her death. The couple had been married since 1953. Besides her son and husband, Swenson is survived by her granddaughter Lily, per The Hollywood Reporter. Her other son, James, tragically died in a motorcycle accident in 1987.

Swenson is best known for playing the sardonic German cook Gretchen Kraus on the television sitcom "Benson," which aired from 1979 to 1986. She scored three Emmy nominations for her performance. "Benson" was a spin-off of the comedy series "Soap," in which Swenson played the role of Ingrid Svenson. Fans of "The Golden Girls" might also recognize Swenson as the younger sister to Betty White's Rose. A talented actor and singer, Swenson had a prolific career on-stage and on-screen. However, she ended up retiring from the business in 1998.