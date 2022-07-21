The Tearful Moment Jane Fonda Shared With Father Henry Fonda Before His Death

Jane Fonda has always been honest about her tumultuous relationship with her father, Henry Fonda. Growing up, she had a hard time communicating and relating to him, especially because they had varying beliefs and principles.

In a 2016 interview with The Guardian, the film icon compared her relationship with Henry to their roles in "On Golden Pond," in which they also played father and daughter. "The character he played was just like him in life, someone who had a hard time expressing his feelings and his emotions," she said. "He used acting as a mask behind which to hide his emotions; he abhorred anything that showed his vulnerability." She admitted, however, that she still "adored" him despite his stoic personality. "He was a good man with wonderful integrity."

Jane's brother, Peter, echoed the same sentiment, recalling how they never got excited about conversing with their father when they were young. "Growing up with my father was not easy," he told The Virginian-Pilot in 2019. "Jane and I didn't look forward to having dinner with him. It's just that he was quiet and didn't talk much and we felt he was judging us, and we didn't do much that was right. The dinner table was a scary place." But, while the Fonda siblings were largely estranged from their dad well into their adult life, Jane recalled one moment before Henry's death that had a massive impact on how she viewed him.