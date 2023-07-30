What We Know About Courtney Hope And Mark Grossman's Real-Life Relationship

Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman seem to be living a real-life soap opera. The two actors have had a whirlwind relationship that could honestly be the plot line on "The Young and the Restless."

It all started when Hope left "The Bold and the Beautiful" for a new gig on "The Young and the Restless" in 2020. The soap actor announced the news on social media with her decked out in the show's merchandise. She wrote, "This seems like a good fit...." With Hope moving to the show, many wondered what her role would be. Well, the actor didn't have to delve into a new part completely because her character, Sally Spectra from "The Bold and the Beautiful," was making a new name for herself on "The Young and the Restless," per CBS.

Soap opera fans were eager to see what Genoa City had to offer Hope's Sally, and apparently, it was Adam Newman, played by Mark Grossman. Grossman joined the cast in 2019 and became a part of one of the biggest soap families on television, per CBS. Sally and Adam have since developed an on-screen relationship. Grossman and Hope's chemistry on-screen is undeniable, and many fans have questioned whether the spark on-screen was as real off-screen.