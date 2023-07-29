Tristan Thompson's Birthday Photos With Son Tatum Ripped To Shreds For Obvious Reasons

On July 28, Tristan Thompson took to Instagram to send birthday wishes to his one-year-old son, Tatum. He wrote, in part, "You are a reminder of what life represents to me. You have taught me every loss comes a lesson and you are my gift." Thompson also alluded to certain mistakes that he's made. Unfortunately, the heartfelt caption and adorable photos just couldn't pull focus from the elephant in the room. The comments section was flooded with remarks that pointed to Thompson's lack of acknowledgment regarding Theo. One user wrote, "Lol. Is your other kid you had at the same time gonna receive this public display of appreciation guy?" Someone else noted, "The little boy you deny deserves a happy birthday as well!" However, not everyone ripped Thompson apart. One person defended him, writing, "Can he tell a baby Happy Birthday without y'all putting y'all personal feelings out there about him. Sheesh. I drags for him but not under a baby post yall."

While Thompson has encountered a lot of hate from online followers, he seems to be focusing on positivity in his real life. In a recent clip of "The Kardashians" (via People), Thompson expresses his gratitude for the KarJenner family. Holding Tatum, he tells Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Kris Jenner, "Thank you so much, from me and my family, I don't know what I would do without you guys right now."