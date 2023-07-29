Tristan Thompson's Birthday Photos With Son Tatum Ripped To Shreds For Obvious Reasons
Tristan Thompson's shady past continues to follow him. While the NBA star has faced numerous cheating scandals, his personal life got particularly messy in 2021. That year, a fitness trainer named Maralee Nichols alleged that Thompson was the father of her child, per Us Weekly. After taking a paternity test he shared that he was, in fact, the baby's dad. Thompson was in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian when the child was conceived. Thompson took to Instagram Stories (via People) to address the scandal and confirm the claims. He apologized for his actions, writing, "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you."
Since Theo's birth, Nichols has shared multiple photos of her son on social media. While Thompson frequently posts pictures of his other kids, the basketball player doesn't include Theo on his Instagram page, according to another People report. Just recently, Thompson dedicated a birthday post to his and Kardashian's son Tatum, who was born about a year after Theo via surrogate. (Kardashian and Thompson's surrogate was pregnant when news broke about his infidelity, per People.) Now, fans are calling Thompson out for not giving Theo the same amount of online attention as Tatum and daughter True.
Social media users slammed Tristan Thompson's posting patterns
On July 28, Tristan Thompson took to Instagram to send birthday wishes to his one-year-old son, Tatum. He wrote, in part, "You are a reminder of what life represents to me. You have taught me every loss comes a lesson and you are my gift." Thompson also alluded to certain mistakes that he's made. Unfortunately, the heartfelt caption and adorable photos just couldn't pull focus from the elephant in the room. The comments section was flooded with remarks that pointed to Thompson's lack of acknowledgment regarding Theo. One user wrote, "Lol. Is your other kid you had at the same time gonna receive this public display of appreciation guy?" Someone else noted, "The little boy you deny deserves a happy birthday as well!" However, not everyone ripped Thompson apart. One person defended him, writing, "Can he tell a baby Happy Birthday without y'all putting y'all personal feelings out there about him. Sheesh. I drags for him but not under a baby post yall."
While Thompson has encountered a lot of hate from online followers, he seems to be focusing on positivity in his real life. In a recent clip of "The Kardashians" (via People), Thompson expresses his gratitude for the KarJenner family. Holding Tatum, he tells Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Kris Jenner, "Thank you so much, from me and my family, I don't know what I would do without you guys right now."