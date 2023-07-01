Khloé Kardashian Didn't Give Her Son Tristan Thompson's Last Name When He Was Born

Khloé Kardashian wanted to have another baby for quite some time, but her relationship with Tristan Thompson wasn't in a good place after he was caught cheating on her while she was pregnant with her first baby, a daughter named True. Kardashian went through a challenging time with Thompson but ultimately decided to forgive him, and they started talking about expanding their family — but it had to be done via surrogate.

"[My doctor] said that I would be, like, a high-risk carrier for a pregnancy. I'm not gonna get into specifics on camera, but they said it's an 80 percent chance I'll miscarry," Kardashian explained on an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." A rep for the reality star had confirmed that Kardashian's daughter True would be getting a sibling but didn't share many details about the new baby's upcoming arrival. "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," the rep shared with People. Just one month after the child was conceived, Kardashian and Thompson's relationship would hit another ground stop. A woman named Maralee Nichols welcomed a bouncing baby boy, and she claimed that Thompson was the baby's father, which he would later confirm by way of a paternity test.

Blindsided once more, Kardashian welcomed her second child in August, but she decided against giving him Thompson's last name. In the time since, however, Kardashian has made some changes.