Khloé Kardashian Didn't Give Her Son Tristan Thompson's Last Name When He Was Born
Khloé Kardashian wanted to have another baby for quite some time, but her relationship with Tristan Thompson wasn't in a good place after he was caught cheating on her while she was pregnant with her first baby, a daughter named True. Kardashian went through a challenging time with Thompson but ultimately decided to forgive him, and they started talking about expanding their family — but it had to be done via surrogate.
"[My doctor] said that I would be, like, a high-risk carrier for a pregnancy. I'm not gonna get into specifics on camera, but they said it's an 80 percent chance I'll miscarry," Kardashian explained on an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." A rep for the reality star had confirmed that Kardashian's daughter True would be getting a sibling but didn't share many details about the new baby's upcoming arrival. "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," the rep shared with People. Just one month after the child was conceived, Kardashian and Thompson's relationship would hit another ground stop. A woman named Maralee Nichols welcomed a bouncing baby boy, and she claimed that Thompson was the baby's father, which he would later confirm by way of a paternity test.
Blindsided once more, Kardashian welcomed her second child in August, but she decided against giving him Thompson's last name. In the time since, however, Kardashian has made some changes.
Khloé Kardashian revealed her son's name on reality television
After Khloé Kardashian's baby was born, she kept any and all details about him completely private for months. She decided not to share a photo of the newborn — and she didn't reveal his name either. The baby finally made his Instagram debut in March when Kardashian posted a tribute to Tristan Thompson in honor of his 32nd birthday. In the post, the athlete was surrounded by his kids, including his newest son, whose face was shown publicly for the first time. It wasn't until two months later, however, that the world found out the baby's name. According to People, the big reveal came during a preview for the new season of "The Kardashians." In said preview, Kardashian was chatting with James Corden at an event when she said the name: Tatum. "Naming a human is really hard," she told Corden.
Interestingly, TMZ reports that the baby's name on his birth certificate was originally something else in addition to being given the last name Kardashian. However, the reality star has since made significant changes, and the child is now legally named Tatum Thompson. According to TMZ, the baby's original given name is unknown. It's worth noting that Kardashian isn't the only member of the famous family to have second thoughts regarding the name of a new addition, as Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott filed a legal petition to change their son's name earlier this year.
Are Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson still together?
Following Tristan Thompson's latest missteps in his relationship with Khloé Kardashian, she has decided it's best not to strike up anything romantic with the NBA star. According to TMZ, the two are co-parenting their two kids but are no longer together. Sources told the outlet that Kardashian and Thompson "are in a great spot as friends." As evidenced by her Instagram feed, Kardashian is focused on growing her Good American line and frequently posts about new products and releases. On June 24, Kardashian took to Instagram to share that Good American is opening its very first brick-and-mortar store at the Westfield Century City shopping center in Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, Thompson inked a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023, allowing him to be closer to home and to spend more time with his kids. In addition to True and Tatum — whom he shares with Kardashian — Thompson is also a dad to a son named Prince with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig and another son named Theo with Maralee Nichols.