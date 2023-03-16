Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott File Legal Petition To Change Their Son's Name

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's son Wolf is finally going to have his name changed to Aire legally.

There's been much ado about the moniker of Jenner and Scott's second kid after the Kylie Cosmetics founder confirmed that they'd had a sudden change of heart after initially naming him — and subsequently announcing — Wolf. "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," she shared on her Instagram Story only a few weeks after his birth. It's not because of her rumored beef with Tammy Hembrow, after all!

In an episode of "The Kardashians," the reality star also explained in detail how and why they gave their son a name they didn't end up liking. "We really didn't have a name. We thought it was going to come to us when we saw him and it didn't. Then 24 hours before we had to sign the birth certificate — or else they register him without a name — so I felt the pressure to choose a name," she shared, adding that Khloé Kardashian was the one who suggested Wolf and how she loved the idea of her son having WW initials. "So we put Wolf Webster in that moment and right after I signed the birth certificate I was like, 'What did I just do?​​​​'" But now it looks like the former couple finally made up their minds, as they reportedly filed for a petition to legally change their son's name.