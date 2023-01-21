Kylie Jenner Finally Announces Son's Name Along With First Photos

Nearly one year after giving birth to her second child with Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner has shared the first official photos of her son — and has revealed his name. On February 22, 2022, Jenner shared a black-and-white photo of her newborn's hand on Instagram along with the caption "Wolf Webster," according to People magazine. She later edited the caption to simply read "2/22/22" — the baby's birthday. In birth records obtained by TMZ, Jenner and Scott had named their son Wolf Jacques Webster, but the "Kardashians" star decided to change the child's name after he was born.

"FYI our son's name isn't Wolf anymore," the reality star wrote on her Instagram Stories a couple of weeks later. Six months after that, she provided fans with a bit of an update during a talk show appearance. "His name is still Wolf. His passport's Wolf. But that isn't gonna be his name. We're just waiting," Jenner said on the September 8, 2022, episode of James Cordon's "The Late Late Show."

Since then, fans have been anxiously awaiting an update on what Jenner and Scott chose to name their second child, many trying to guess based on possible clues dropped by the makeup mogul. But Jenner chose to keep things under wraps for quite some time, just sharing her little one with the world about a month before his second birthday.