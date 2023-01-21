Kylie Jenner Finally Announces Son's Name Along With First Photos
Nearly one year after giving birth to her second child with Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner has shared the first official photos of her son — and has revealed his name. On February 22, 2022, Jenner shared a black-and-white photo of her newborn's hand on Instagram along with the caption "Wolf Webster," according to People magazine. She later edited the caption to simply read "2/22/22" — the baby's birthday. In birth records obtained by TMZ, Jenner and Scott had named their son Wolf Jacques Webster, but the "Kardashians" star decided to change the child's name after he was born.
"FYI our son's name isn't Wolf anymore," the reality star wrote on her Instagram Stories a couple of weeks later. Six months after that, she provided fans with a bit of an update during a talk show appearance. "His name is still Wolf. His passport's Wolf. But that isn't gonna be his name. We're just waiting," Jenner said on the September 8, 2022, episode of James Cordon's "The Late Late Show."
Since then, fans have been anxiously awaiting an update on what Jenner and Scott chose to name their second child, many trying to guess based on possible clues dropped by the makeup mogul. But Jenner chose to keep things under wraps for quite some time, just sharing her little one with the world about a month before his second birthday.
Kylie Jenner's son's name means 'Lion of God' in Hebrew
On January 21, Kylie Jenner shared an Instagram post that consisted of a few photos of her son. She captioned the post with the baby's name, which is Aire. According to Nameberry, Aire is of Hebrew origin and means "Lion of God." Aire is the younger brother of Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter, Stormi Webster, who was born in 2018. Jenner didn't offer any explanation about the child's name or why she and Scott ultimately chose it, but fans seem to approve, based on the positive response she received in the comments section of the post.
Aire's first photos come about two weeks after Us Weekly reported that Jenner and Scott ended their relationship. "Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there," a source told the outlet. "This has happened so many times before, they're known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents," the source added.
Welcome to Instagram, Aire!