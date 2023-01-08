Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Reportedly Split After Spending Holidays Apart

It looks as if Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have decided to end cuffing season early this year. Us Weekly reports that the makeup mogul has split from the "Astroworld" rapper after spending the holiday season apart. "Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there," the insider explained, noting that separating has become a recurrent theme for the couple. "This has happened so many times before, they're known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents."

Don't color us surprised by the news. Instagram Influencer Rojean Kar recently alleged she was having an affair with Scott – something he vehemently denied. "You cheat on that b***h every single f**king night," she said of Jenner on her Instagram Story (via Page Six). In response, Scott claimed: "I don't know this person. I've never been with this person."

While the two have reportedly reverted to the "off" stage of their on-and-off relationship, Jenner appears to be enjoying a luxurious winter vacation with their daughter Stormy Webster in Aspen. The reality shared a video to TikTok that showed the two gliding down a snowy hill on an inflatable tube — sans Travis Scott.