Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Reportedly Split After Spending Holidays Apart
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly called it quits after spending the holidays apart. As noted by Insider, the reality star was first linked to the rapper at Coachella in 2017, where they were spotted holding hands not long after Jenner ended her years-long romance with Tyga. The two lovebirds welcomed a daughter – Stormy Webster – in 2018 before ultimately deciding to go their separate ways in September 2019. TMZ reported that the two rekindled their flame in May 2021, although Jenner was quick to shut down rumors of an open relationship. And while they appeared to be going strong, their relationship was rife with rumors of infidelity.
Last Summer, a relationship expert cited trust issues as a possible reason why Jenner and Scott hadn't married. "Does Kylie not trust Travis because of the cheating rumors? Does Travis not trust that he can fully be safe in the partnership or that he can commit to one person for life?" Life coach and relationship expert Nicole Moore pondered. But in October, a source close to the couple revealed to Us Weekly that Jenner was "standing by" Scott amid rumors of infidelity. Now, the couple has reportedly separated after spending some time apart over the holidays.
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner reportedly call it quits. Again.
It looks as if Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have decided to end cuffing season early this year. Us Weekly reports that the makeup mogul has split from the "Astroworld" rapper after spending the holiday season apart. "Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there," the insider explained, noting that separating has become a recurrent theme for the couple. "This has happened so many times before, they're known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents."
Don't color us surprised by the news. Instagram Influencer Rojean Kar recently alleged she was having an affair with Scott – something he vehemently denied. "You cheat on that b***h every single f**king night," she said of Jenner on her Instagram Story (via Page Six). In response, Scott claimed: "I don't know this person. I've never been with this person."
While the two have reportedly reverted to the "off" stage of their on-and-off relationship, Jenner appears to be enjoying a luxurious winter vacation with their daughter Stormy Webster in Aspen. The reality shared a video to TikTok that showed the two gliding down a snowy hill on an inflatable tube — sans Travis Scott.