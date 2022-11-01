Insider Says Kylie Jenner Is Standing By Travis Scott Amid Cheating Rumors

An insider close to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott dishes on where the couple stands following rumors of Scott cheating.

In case you missed it, model Rojean Kar, who was rumored to be one of Scott's exes, previously alleged that she had been texting the rapper after working together on a music video. On her Instagram Story, she claimed that Scott "cheats on that b**** (Jenner) every single f***ing night" and that he was lying about knowing her, per Page Six. She also purported that they spent Valentine's Day together, only two weeks after Jenner gave birth to her second child with Scott.

Scott vehemently denied the claims on his Instagram Story, saying that he's "never been" with Kar, and that she had only sneaked into his music video set. "It's a lot of weird s*** going on," he wrote, via Today. "An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video. I'm saying this for the last time: I don't know this person. I've never been with this person. So, please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling." He also shared a photo of where he was on Valentine's Day, which looked like a dining table set for a dinner for two. "If u wasn't at this table on V day then u wasn't with me," he wrote, implying that he was with Jenner.

Kar seemed adamant about her claims despite this, but apparently, Scott and Jenner no longer want to pay her any mind.