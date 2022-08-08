Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Prove Their Relationship Is As Strong As Ever
E! might have delayed its 2021 cancellation of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" if they had known about all the KarJenner relationship drama 2022 would bring. Khloé Kardashian recently welcomed a second child via surrogate with her controversial ex, Tristan Thompson. Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, was recently reported by E! News to have split from Pete Davidson ... while still in the midst of her divorce from Kanye "Ye" West.
Not to be outdone by their older sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have also been keeping the world up-to-date on their romances. Kendall recently used her Instagram Story to document a sweet vacation getaway with Devin Booker. Now, Kylie is the latest to give fans of the family a glimpse of her relationship.
Although the beauty mogul and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, took some time away from the spotlight following the Astroworld disaster, they are once again proving the relationship is on solid ground.
Kylie Jenner and Stormi attended Travis Scott's latest performance
Travis Scott is slowly making his return to live performances, and Kylie Jenner is supporting him every step of the way. Eagle-eyed fans spotted Kylie and the couple's daughter, Stormi, jamming at Scott's sold-out London show. The event marked his first arena concert since the Astroworld tragedy of 2021, as reported by TMZ.
Jenner documented the experience herself via TikTok, sharing a sweet moment in which Scott called from the stage, "Stormi, are you ready, baby?" While some were taken in by the cuteness, others were unimpressed by the rapper's return. "Not to be a hater but why do we still support Travis Scott??????" one person wrote.
Jenner also received backlash for what some perceived as complicity in the deadly Astroworld event. Some fans noticed that one of Jenner's Instagram Stories (via Twitter) clearly captured an ambulance in the crowd. Regardless, the couple seems to remain committed to continuing both their relationship and Scott's career.