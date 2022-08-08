Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Prove Their Relationship Is As Strong As Ever

E! might have delayed its 2021 cancellation of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" if they had known about all the KarJenner relationship drama 2022 would bring. Khloé Kardashian recently welcomed a second child via surrogate with her controversial ex, Tristan Thompson. Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, was recently reported by E! News to have split from Pete Davidson ... while still in the midst of her divorce from Kanye "Ye" West.

Not to be outdone by their older sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have also been keeping the world up-to-date on their romances. Kendall recently used her Instagram Story to document a sweet vacation getaway with Devin Booker. Now, Kylie is the latest to give fans of the family a glimpse of her relationship.

Although the beauty mogul and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, took some time away from the spotlight following the Astroworld disaster, they are once again proving the relationship is on solid ground.