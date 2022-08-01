Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker Finally Put Those Breakup Rumors To Rest

If you're interested in formally "keeping up" with the Kardashians, you have to tune into their new Hulu show. If you're hoping to stay up to date on the Jenners, however, look no further than Kendall Jenner's Instagram Stories. The model, who has more than 250 million followers on the platform, can set the internet ablaze and make details of her life perfectly clear with the tap of one button. She uses her page to document her iconic looks, promote her tequila brand, and now, share her relationship status.

As People recounted, Jenner was first linked to NBA baller Devin Booker in 2020, when the pair took a road trip to Arizona. They were spotted frequently the following year, making things Instagram official on Valentine's Day 2021. Booker even accompanied Jenner to Kourtney Kardashian's May wedding, but breakup rumors surfaced just one month later.

According to Us Weekly, the pair split while retaining hope that they would reunite. Their source said that Jenner and Booker were "taking this time to focus on themselves and figure out if a future together is what's meant to be." Now, Jenner has made the pair's status crystal clear — and she didn't even have to say a word.