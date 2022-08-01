Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker Finally Put Those Breakup Rumors To Rest
If you're interested in formally "keeping up" with the Kardashians, you have to tune into their new Hulu show. If you're hoping to stay up to date on the Jenners, however, look no further than Kendall Jenner's Instagram Stories. The model, who has more than 250 million followers on the platform, can set the internet ablaze and make details of her life perfectly clear with the tap of one button. She uses her page to document her iconic looks, promote her tequila brand, and now, share her relationship status.
As People recounted, Jenner was first linked to NBA baller Devin Booker in 2020, when the pair took a road trip to Arizona. They were spotted frequently the following year, making things Instagram official on Valentine's Day 2021. Booker even accompanied Jenner to Kourtney Kardashian's May wedding, but breakup rumors surfaced just one month later.
According to Us Weekly, the pair split while retaining hope that they would reunite. Their source said that Jenner and Booker were "taking this time to focus on themselves and figure out if a future together is what's meant to be." Now, Jenner has made the pair's status crystal clear — and she didn't even have to say a word.
Kendall Jenner posted footage of Devin Booker to her Instagram Story
Kendall Jenner super-fans have long suspected that the model might have reconnected with Devin Booker. Some even thought they spotted the NBA star in a series of photos Jenner shared from a mid-July Hawaiian vacation. "Tell me that's book," one person commented.
Any doubts about where the couple stands have since been laid to rest, as Jenner used her Instagram Story to show off Booker's ax-throwing skills (via E! News). Jenner's Story shows Booker hurling an ax at some tree logs, seemingly as part of an outdoorsy date. This update from Jenner herself seems to confirm what E! News reported earlier this month. A source told the outlet that "[Kendall] and Devin are fully back together. They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together."
Jenner is famously very private about her relationships, telling Vogue Australia in 2019 that "a relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world's business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally." Given that mentality, it's hard to say when we will next get an update on this duo, but it's good to see they are doing well.