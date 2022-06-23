Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker Reportedly Have Sad Relationship News

For two whole years, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have been the picture-perfect couple. The two have remained low-key almost the entire time, but now and then, they would share tidbits about each other that delighted fans.

In March, the Phoenix Suns player told the Wall Street Journal that he didn't consider dating in the public eye tough since he was with someone great for him. "I wouldn't say hard," he confessed. "Honestly, I'm enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn't always this way, but I feel like I'm in a good place right now." Meanwhile, an insider told Us Weekly that they were "very much in love," and that they learned how to tread between the time spent on their career and each other. "Their relationship works very well because they have that work [and] life balance," the insider shared, assuring fans that they were 'very supportive of each other's careers" and made it a point to spend "quality time together." They added that Jenner was not in "any rush to get married" and was "taking a slower approach to relationships."

But it looks like no wedding will be happening anyway, as reports claim that Jenner and Booker have decided to part ways.