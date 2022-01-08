Kendall Jenner Just Proved Her Relationship With Devin Booker Is Still Going Strong
Kendall Jenner is often considered the most private member of the Kardashian-Jenner family. While Jenner's sisters are almost always in the news for their (sometimes failed) romances, the 818 Tequila CEO keeps her personal life hush-hush.
"Keeping Up with The Kardashians" executive producer Farnaz Farjam revealed on Bravo TV's "The Daily Dish" podcast that Jenner set very strict boundaries when it came to including her boyfriends on her family's show. "She felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she let them be a part of the show, because she doesn't always know what people's intentions are," Farjam said. "So that's why we kind of kept her personal life out of it, just because she had a rule."
Fans were shocked when Jenner, who has previously been linked to Harry Style and Blake Griffin, went public with boyfriend, NBA player Devin Booker, with a sweet photo of the two posted to her Instagram Story on Valentine's Day 2021, per Cosmopolitan. Jenner has been notoriously careful about what she lets on about their romance, but her latest public message proves the couple is still going strong.
Kendall Jenner is rooting for Devin Booker
Kendall Jenner is supporting her man Devin Booker in a major way on social media. The supermodel just urged her 31.8 million Twitter followers to vote for Booker ahead of the NBA All Star game. "y'all know i wanna see #DevinBooker play in the All-Star Game #NBAAllStar," Jenner tweeted on January 7, 2022. According to TMZ, Booker currently sits behind Klay Thompson with 338,526 votes for an All Star slot.
Though they went public in 2021, Jenner and Booker have reportedly been together since quarantine days of 2020. "They seem to be on the same page," a source told People at the time, adding that Booker was "sweet" to Jenner. "They haven't been working lately and have been able to enjoy quiet beach outings and dinners instead. They both seem to enjoy the quiet time together."
It seems Jenner and Booker have opted for a more low-key relationship since they got together, with some fans thinking they secretly got married after the athlete appeared in one of Jenner's recent Instagram posts wearing what appears to be a wedding band. Jenner, of course, will be the only one to confirm any big relationship news with her man.