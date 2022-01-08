Kendall Jenner Just Proved Her Relationship With Devin Booker Is Still Going Strong

Kendall Jenner is often considered the most private member of the Kardashian-Jenner family. While Jenner's sisters are almost always in the news for their (sometimes failed) romances, the 818 Tequila CEO keeps her personal life hush-hush.

"Keeping Up with The Kardashians" executive producer Farnaz Farjam revealed on Bravo TV's "The Daily Dish" podcast that Jenner set very strict boundaries when it came to including her boyfriends on her family's show. "She felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she let them be a part of the show, because she doesn't always know what people's intentions are," Farjam said. "So that's why we kind of kept her personal life out of it, just because she had a rule."

Fans were shocked when Jenner, who has previously been linked to Harry Style and Blake Griffin, went public with boyfriend, NBA player Devin Booker, with a sweet photo of the two posted to her Instagram Story on Valentine's Day 2021, per Cosmopolitan. Jenner has been notoriously careful about what she lets on about their romance, but her latest public message proves the couple is still going strong.