Kendall Jenner's Tequila Brand Hit With Major Lawsuit

Kendall Jenner decided to step into the alcohol sales arena when she launched her 818 Tequila brand. Prior to creating her own liquor, the model had long been a connoisseur of tequila. "After trying different types, I wanted to make one meant for enjoying with family and friends," she told Elle in August 2021. Her liquor was an immediate success, as 818 Tequila sold out online in only four hours after launching.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star had stated goals that transcended simply turning a profit. "I'm excited to step into the spirit industry, which has historically been male-dominated," Kendall added. She had consulted with her sister, Kylie Jenner, who advised to focus on the consumers. "Hopefully I can inspire other women to become founders or work in the same field," Kendall told Elle. In several of the model's interviews that followed the launch of her tequila, she mentioned the importance of a female figure in the agave liquor industry. "I wanted to create a tequila brand that was traditionally crafted and delicious with depths of flavor that was also be gender neutral," she told Forbes in December 2021.

It was not all smooth sailing for the brand, as Kendall faced immediate backlash when she starred in an ad for the tequila brand in May 2021. A viral Twitter thread accused the reality star of appropriating Mexican culture. Then, less than a year after hitting shelves, 818 Tequila was hit with a lawsuit.