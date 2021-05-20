Why Kendall Jenner's New Ad Campaign Is Causing A Stir

Kendall Jenner's ad campaign for her new tequila company is causing quite the buzz, and not the kind she was hoping for.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star announced the launch of her tequila brand, 818, in February 2021. The model revealed to fans on Instagram that she had worked on the brand for almost four years. "After dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING (🥳), 3.5 years later I think we've done it! This is all we've been drinking for the last year and I can't wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do!" she wrote at the time.

WWD confirmed that prior to 818's launch announcement, the tequila brand had won several awards. But that didn't stop people from criticizing the E! star, claiming she was culturally appropriating Mexican culture. Kendall never commented on the backlash, instead pushing forward with her launch and a new ad campaign that is causing even more upheaval among fans. Keep reading for more on the latest controversy.