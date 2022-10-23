The Travis Scott Cheating Rumors Fully Explained
No matter how rich or beautiful you are, you can still land a man who prefers an occasional hamburger to a filet mignon at home. Case in point, reality TV's first family. There have been countless cheating scandals that have rocked the Kardashian-Jenner family. The youngest of the clan has two kids with her rapper boo. Still, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship has been rocky, with plenty of break-ups, make-ups, and chexting chatter. "[T]hese false stories about me cheating are just simply not true," he vowed on Instagram (via Glamour).
Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy, Tristan Scott, has had more rendezvous than reverse dunks. Per The Sun, even Kanye West allegedly admitted to "sleeping with groupies behind Kim's back." In addition, he reportedly claimed he got down and dirty with Christina Milian. Scott Disick's many alleged flings were legendary (via OK!), but he was finally kicked to the curb after Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's surprise Vegas wedding.
Even poor Rob Kardashian's relationship with Blac Chyna was doomed from the start and packed with allegations of infidelity. People reports Rob put her "on blast" once by posting "extremely graphic and expletive-ridden posts" on Instagram to back up his cheating claims. Even Kris Jenner has gotten in on the action. The Kardashian matriarch admitted on the "InCharge With DVF" podcast that her first marriage ended because she had an affair. Now, Kylie's relationship is back in the spotlight as infidelity accusations surface again. Here's the Travis Scott cheating rumors fully explained.
Travis Scott cheating rumors involve an Instagram model he denies even knowing
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott first connected at Coachella in 2017. Per Harper's Bazaar, their whirlwind situationship quickly turned full-on relationship after Jenner jumped on Scott's tour bus. The bus was definitely a rockin' as she was pregnant in just two months, and their daughter, Stormi Webster, arrived in February 2018. In October 2019, TMZ reported Jenner and Scott were "taking a break," as they'd done several times during their two years together. Gossip spread like wildfire that Scott had allegedly cheated.
According to E! News, he got in on with an Instagram model called Rojean Kar, aka YungSweetRo. "Any rumors of cheating are totally and completely false," a source insisted. YungSweetRo also denied the reports, according to Twitter. The Blast claimed Jenner and Scott's split was permanent, and they'd agreed on joint custody of Stormi. However, Entertainment Tonight reported they were "back together" in March 2020. Reports of breaks, splits, and even open relationships continued over the next year. "You guys really just make up anything," Jenner tweeted in May 2021.
Meanwhile, Jenner shared a video of baby number two's arrival in February 2022. Then, in October, YungSweetRo reappeared along with fresh cheating rumors, which Scott shot down again. Per In Touch Weekly, the model begged to differ, posting supposed evidence of their alleged fling. "I'm saying this for the last time. I don't know this person. I've never been with this person," Scott wrote on his Instagram Story (via E! News).