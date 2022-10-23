The Travis Scott Cheating Rumors Fully Explained

No matter how rich or beautiful you are, you can still land a man who prefers an occasional hamburger to a filet mignon at home. Case in point, reality TV's first family. There have been countless cheating scandals that have rocked the Kardashian-Jenner family. The youngest of the clan has two kids with her rapper boo. Still, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship has been rocky, with plenty of break-ups, make-ups, and chexting chatter. "[T]hese false stories about me cheating are just simply not true," he vowed on Instagram (via Glamour).

Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy, Tristan Scott, has had more rendezvous than reverse dunks. Per The Sun, even Kanye West allegedly admitted to "sleeping with groupies behind Kim's back." In addition, he reportedly claimed he got down and dirty with Christina Milian. Scott Disick's many alleged flings were legendary (via OK!), but he was finally kicked to the curb after Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's surprise Vegas wedding.

Even poor Rob Kardashian's relationship with Blac Chyna was doomed from the start and packed with allegations of infidelity. People reports Rob put her "on blast" once by posting "extremely graphic and expletive-ridden posts" on Instagram to back up his cheating claims. Even Kris Jenner has gotten in on the action. The Kardashian matriarch admitted on the "InCharge With DVF" podcast that her first marriage ended because she had an affair. Now, Kylie's relationship is back in the spotlight as infidelity accusations surface again. Here's the Travis Scott cheating rumors fully explained.