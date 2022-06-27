Relationship Expert Reveals Why Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Aren't Married Yet - Exclusive

Kylie Jenner tends to keep her relationship with Travis Scott, the father of her two children, relatively private — for a member of the omnipresent Kardashian-Jenner clan, that is. This has led fans to wonder why they haven't officially tied the knot yet. Marriage isn't for everyone; Jenner's sister Kourtney Kardashian never married the father of her three children, Scott Disick, after all.

Jenner and Scott's on-and-off again relationship first began in 2017, according to Us Weekly. The couple then welcomed their first child, daughter Stormi, in 2018, before taking some time apart starting in 2019. Rumors swirled about their relationship status amid conflicting reports that they'd gotten back together or that they were still just friends until they announced that they were expecting a second child in 2021.

Over all this time, Jenner fans have been on more or less constant engagement-ring-watch, scouring her social media for any signs of Scott having popped the question. Meanwhile, Scott's own recent social media activity — like posting and deleting then reposting a personal snapshot of Jenner — has fans even more confused.

So, we decided to take the question to an expert.