Relationship Expert Says Travis Scott's Instagram Posts About Kylie Jenner Reveal His True Priorities - Exclusive

Mogul Kyle Jenner shares two kids with rapper Travis Scott, with whom she has been linked to since 2017. While fans are familiar with Jenner and Scott's daughter, Stormi, Jenner still doesn't have a name for her baby son, but he was previously known as Wolf. Jenner posted a sweet tribute to Scott via Instagram on Father's Day, sharing a photo of him snuggling with their two kids in bed. "happy father's day daddyyyyy we love you," she captioned the cozy shot.

On Father's Day, Scott also posted an Instagram Story of Jenner in the kitchen. The Kylie Cosmetics founder could be seen cooking with her back to the camera, wearing a tank top and tie-dye sweatpants, on which Scott wrote (via Page Six), "Shawty in here throwing that a** down !!!!" Less than a week later, Scott shared a throwback photo of his Playboy shoot with Jenner, showcasing her bare butt. The rapper deleted both Instagram Stories soon after posting, sparking speculation from fans about what is really going on about his relationship with Jenner.

So what does Scott's confusing social media activity really mean? We talked to a relationship expert to uncover the artist's true priorities.