It Seems Like Kylie Jenner Still Does Not Have A Name For Her Son

Kylie Jenner becoming a mother has only sparked even more interest in the reality star's life.

Kylie and rapper Travis Scott welcomed their first child, a daughter named Stormi Webster, in February 2018, per TMZ. After keeping her first pregnancy a secret and hiding away from the cameras for five months, the makeup guru shared an 11-minute YouTube video that documented her journey to becoming a first-time mom. In August 2021, Page Six revealed Stormi was going to have a brother or sister, announcing Kylie was pregnant for the second time. In February, she announced the birth of her and Scott's son on Instagram. After letting the world know their newborn was given the name of Wolf, Kylie informed her millions of followers on her Instagram Story (via Harper's Bazaar) that isn't the case anymore. "FYI our son's name isn't Wolf anymore," the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star wrote. "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

While attending her niece True Thompson's recent birthday bash, it seems Kylie and Scott still haven't decided on a new name for their child.