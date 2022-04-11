It Seems Like Kylie Jenner Still Does Not Have A Name For Her Son
Kylie Jenner becoming a mother has only sparked even more interest in the reality star's life.
Kylie and rapper Travis Scott welcomed their first child, a daughter named Stormi Webster, in February 2018, per TMZ. After keeping her first pregnancy a secret and hiding away from the cameras for five months, the makeup guru shared an 11-minute YouTube video that documented her journey to becoming a first-time mom. In August 2021, Page Six revealed Stormi was going to have a brother or sister, announcing Kylie was pregnant for the second time. In February, she announced the birth of her and Scott's son on Instagram. After letting the world know their newborn was given the name of Wolf, Kylie informed her millions of followers on her Instagram Story (via Harper's Bazaar) that isn't the case anymore. "FYI our son's name isn't Wolf anymore," the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star wrote. "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."
While attending her niece True Thompson's recent birthday bash, it seems Kylie and Scott still haven't decided on a new name for their child.
Kylie's son is being called Baby Webster for now
It may have been weeks since Kylie Jenner told us her son isn't called Wolf anymore, but it seems she still hasn't come up with another name. The founder of Kylie Cosmetics celebrated her niece True Thompson's birthday on April 10 and documented some of the event through her Instagram Stories (via Page Six). As seen in the snapshot above, Kylie shared a pic of two baskets that were filled with goodies. The left basket had "Stormi" written on the front, while the other was labeled "Baby Webster," which is Travis Scott's last name.
As Page Six noted, Kylie may have a new name for her baby, but has chosen not to inform the public yet. As for those on social media, they also believe the reality star might be holding back on announcing the name. "I'm sure he has a name. She will announce it on the show for ratings," one user tweeted. "Baby Webster, tell us the name Kylie," another person shared. "Or they don't want people to know yet," a third pondered.
Just like the birth of their daughter Stormi, Kylie also documented having he-who-must-not-be-named with a mini YouTube documentary.