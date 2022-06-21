Travis Scott's Rare Post About Kylie Jenner Has Fans Confused

On June 19, Father's Day, Travis Scott snapped a candid photo of Kylie Jenner cooking in the kitchen and posted it to his Instagram story. In the post, Jenner seems to be serving food in a tank top and tie-dye pants, and Scott made sure to include her famous backside in the photo. "Shawty in here throwing that a** down !!!!" Scott wrote in the post. He later deleted it, but only after it was screenshotted and reposted by another account.

But why exactly was the post taken down from his account? Could it have been at the request of Jenner herself? "Nah he didn't have permission from [Jenner's] social media handler," one fan speculated online. It seems that Jenner and Scott are very wary of what they post, especially with the Kardashian name attached to them.

On the same day, Jenner uploaded her own Father's Day message to Scott on her Instagram. She posted a photo of Scott in bed eating a bowl of noodles alongside their daughter, Stormi, and their son whose face Jenner hid with a strategically placed emoji. "happy father's day daddyyyyy we love you," Jenner wrote. Well, it looks like Jenner and Scott have been continuing to parent together regardless of the craziness of their lives.