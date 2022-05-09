Travis Scott Completely Stunned Kylie Jenner With His Mother's Day Gift

Travis Scott's never been one to do anything in moderation, especially when it comes to Kylie Jenner and their on-off-on again relationship. Jenner became pregnant with their first child, daughter Stormi, within just months of dating. However, after she accused Scott of cheating — which he denied — they split in October 2019. The parents reunited again in 2020 after quarantining together during the pandemic. In September 2021, Jenner announced she was pregnant for a second time. She gave birth to their son in February 2022.

During their time together, the rapper has spent millions of dollars on his baby momma. Amongst the luxury items is a $60,000 diamond encrusted necklace with a glittering butterfly pendant, which according to TMZ was in homage to Scott's hit single, "Butterfly Effect." The necklace reportedly included "28 carats of VVS diamonds." Then, there was one of the priciest "push presents" you can envision –- a sparkling new Ferrari LaFerrari (which has a base price of a cool $1.4 million).

"Can't believe she's mine," Jenner typed on the photo she posted to Insta. "Kylie got a new car, push present goals," she captioned the pic. Six months later, Scott added further to Jenner's car collection. For her 21st birthday, he gifted her with a $320,000 monogrammed white vintage 1950s Rolls Royce, per Elle. However, despite all the previous bling and sweet rides, Scott completely stunned Jenner with his Mother's Day gift in 2022.