Here's Who Hallmark Star Jill Wagner Is Married To In Real Life

If you're a fan of the Hallmark Network, then you've heard of Jill Wagner. Since 2015, the former "Teen Wolf" star has made waves on the family-friendly network for her starring role in the "Mystery 101" series and her larger-than-life romance films, where she has great on-screen chemistry. "Here's the great thing about Hallmark is I love that they focus their attention on strong female roles. I really, really love that," Wagner told the "Hallmarkies Podcast" regarding her career with the network. "I also relate to a lot of the characters that I've played, and I think that's the beauty of these characters in Hallmark."

In addition to her career, Wagner's personal life has also made waves with fans, particularly the Hallmark leading lady's real-life partner, husband David Lemanowicz. Back in 2017, the two lovebirds tied the knot after two years of dating. Since then they have welcomed two children and chronicled their family life on social media. While the couple have only been together since 2015, their love story dates back to their late teens. Join us as we take a deeper look into Lemanowicz and how his love story with Wagner came to be.