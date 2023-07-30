The One Plastic Surgery Procedure Kylie Jenner Admits To Doing

The KarJenners have perfected the art of glam selfies, but to hear them tell it, all that effortless perfection comes naturally. The family has a history of denying plastic surgery rumors, even as we've watched their bodies and faces undergo dramatic transformations over the years. When then-17-year-old Kylie Jenner debuted a new, grown-up look at the 2014 American Music Awards, specifically a plump, overlined pout, it sent the Internet into overdrive. Despite much speculation that she'd had her lips done, teenage Jenner insisted it was the work of good lip lining technique. It took her until 2015 to fess up to her lip injections, something she was sensitive about because her small lips were one of her biggest insecurities. "This guy I kissed was like, 'Your lips are really small but you're a really good kisser. I didn't think you were gonna be good at kissing,'" she recounted to Complex in 2016.

The joke ended up being on him, because Jenner parlayed that insecurity into Kylie Lip Kits, making her a billionaire in the process. However, her reluctance to come clean about her larger pout left fans suspicious about other cosmetic procedures. "One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false. I've only gotten fillers," Jenner told her sisters during a 2023 episode of "The Kardashians" (via Page Six).

Now we know fan skepticism wasn't entirely unwarranted, given the youngest KarJenner admitted to a breast augmentation surgery in July 2023.