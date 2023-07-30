The One Plastic Surgery Procedure Kylie Jenner Admits To Doing
The KarJenners have perfected the art of glam selfies, but to hear them tell it, all that effortless perfection comes naturally. The family has a history of denying plastic surgery rumors, even as we've watched their bodies and faces undergo dramatic transformations over the years. When then-17-year-old Kylie Jenner debuted a new, grown-up look at the 2014 American Music Awards, specifically a plump, overlined pout, it sent the Internet into overdrive. Despite much speculation that she'd had her lips done, teenage Jenner insisted it was the work of good lip lining technique. It took her until 2015 to fess up to her lip injections, something she was sensitive about because her small lips were one of her biggest insecurities. "This guy I kissed was like, 'Your lips are really small but you're a really good kisser. I didn't think you were gonna be good at kissing,'" she recounted to Complex in 2016.
The joke ended up being on him, because Jenner parlayed that insecurity into Kylie Lip Kits, making her a billionaire in the process. However, her reluctance to come clean about her larger pout left fans suspicious about other cosmetic procedures. "One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false. I've only gotten fillers," Jenner told her sisters during a 2023 episode of "The Kardashians" (via Page Six).
Now we know fan skepticism wasn't entirely unwarranted, given the youngest KarJenner admitted to a breast augmentation surgery in July 2023.
Kylie Jenner allegedly went under the knife at 19
Despite over a decade of KarJenner reality content, the famous family continues to keep us guessing about their lives. Cue Kylie Jenner revealing her breast augmentation surgery in the finale of "The Kardashians" Season 3. "You know I got my breasts done before [having my daughter] Stormi," Jenner told her BFF Stassi Karanikolaou in the episode (via Today). "Within six months of having Stormi, not thinking I would have a child when I was 20. Like, they were still healing." She went on to say that she now regrets the procedure. "I had beautiful breasts. Just gorgeous, perfect size, perfect everything. I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with," the beauty mogul added. Given the timeline, this would mean that Jenner went under the knife in late 2016, when she was about 19 years old.
Fans took notice of Jenner's noticeably larger bust, but the star initially shot down breast implant rumors. In 2016, she blamed her cleavage on hormones (via the Daily Mail). Circa 2017, she implied fans could imitate her curvaceous look with the help of some good lingerie. "I'm gonna share with you guys one of my tricks," she said (via Fox News). "I don't really share this with a lot of people, but everyone thinks I've gotten a breast augmentation recently. I haven't. I just use the Bombshell by Victoria's Secret. [...] If you ever want the look of bigger breasts, that's what I do."
Kylie Jenner has changed her tune on beauty standards
After years of denying breast surgery, Kylie Jenner is finally coming clean. Could her admission possibly have to do with her changing views on beauty standards? Maybe. In the trailer for Season 3 of "The Kardashians," Jenner noted that her family has played a prominent role in portraying (potentially harmful) beauty standards. "I don't want my daughter to do the things I did," she said. In a 2023 April interview with Homme Girls (via Page Six), Jenner reflected on how motherhood has helped her appreciate her natural beauty. "It's made me love myself more. I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughters looks like me," she admitted. "I get to see my beauty in her, and it's made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me."
However, it's worth noting that the entire KarJenner clan has profited from promoting certain body shapes and beauty ideals. Jenner earned a fortune from her lip kits. Khloé Kardashian, once known for being the bigger sister, flaunted her weight loss on a short-lived show called "Revenge Body." Kourtney Kardashian has promoted weight loss products on social media, and Kim Kardashian is known (among lots of other things) for her successful shapewear line, SKIMS. All that aside, fans are no doubt proud of Jenner for finally owning up to her plastic surgery procedure.