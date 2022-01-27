New Study Suggests That Kim Kardashian's Social Media Image Might Be Harmful

For more than a decade, the Kardashians have transformed their beauty into their business. For the women in the Kardashian-Jenner family, their looks have become just as famous as they are, as the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" ladies have popularized a specific body type on their rise to superstardom.

The Kardashians' curves are a signature of their brand. "I'm half Armenian, so in Armenia, a lot of the women are really curvy," Kim Kardashian explained to host Ashley Graham on the "Pretty Big Deal" podcast. "I, like, had huge boobs when I was 11. I used to cry all the time, like, 'Please don't grow, please do grow.' Kourtney [Kardashian] didn't. It was so embarrassing, they'd make fun of me." Kim said her late father assured her that her body type was nothing to be insecure about. "My dad was really sensitive to that and just wrote me this letter like, 'I know you're so uncomfortable now, but you're going to love your body,'" she recalled.

It's safe to say Kim has definitely gone on to embrace her curves, with her famous backside "breaking the internet" for Paper and countless other body-confident photoshoots over the years. Meanwhile, the Kardashians have also been scolded by the public for promoting unattainable beauty standards via plastic surgery and deceptive photo editing on social media. A new study even suggests that Kim's image on social media may be the most harmful compared to other stars.