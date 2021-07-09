The Real Reason Kim Kardashian Is Changing Her Beauty Brand Name

The KKW Beauty brand by Kim Kardashian first took off with an in-demand contour kit. So why would the celeb change the brand that helped her become a billionaire?

Fans first speculated the rebrand of KKW Beauty might have something to do with Kim's divorce and the desire to drop the "W" in KKW (after all, KKW does stand for Kim Kardashian West). Yet, sources behind the scenes of the rebrand have shared that Kim's divorce from Kanye West has nothing to do with it. In fact, the rapper is a part of the whole process. "Kim's decision to rebrand has nothing to do with dropping the W in KKW since she has not changed her legal name and still goes by West," a source told Page Six. "It has been in the works for a while, and Kanye actually helped Kim to come up with the new brand name." An insider added to WWD that West even helped Kim design new packaging for the brand, confirming the star's divorce isn't a factor in the KKW Beauty rebrand.

What could be a factor in the decision is the $200 million deal with Coty the reality star made in 2019. At the time, the 20% sale meant Kim Kardashian would eventually follow the steps of her younger sister's Kylie Cosmetics and branch off into skincare, according to Entertainment Tonight. In the meantime, contour kits at a discounted price seem like a win-win.