Why Kim Kardashian Is Shutting Down Her KKW Beauty Site
So apparently Kanye West isn't the only thing Kim Kardashian is moving on from these days. On her Twitter and Instagram, the reality star announced that she would be shutting down her KKW Beauty site — for now at least. KKW Beauty is one of many businesses she has put her name on, such as her constantly sold out shapewear line SKIMS, not to mention the show, the Kardashian app, social media, and her new law school dreams.
But KKW Beauty appears to be the only one being put on pause, and we want to know why. Could it be that now that she's no longer Kim Kardashian West, the "KKW" brand doesn't make as much sense?
Kim's statement was pretty light on details, saying, "On August 1st at midnight we will be shutting down the KKWBeauty.com site so that we can come back to you under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative, and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look."
We're glad to hear that Kim's makeup line will be back, in some form or another, but it still doesn't explain what's going on. And her next tweet in the thread only has us more confused (and suspicious). Here's what we think.
Kim Kardashian is updating KKW
In her statement posted to social media, Kim Kardashian said that starting in August, the KKW Beauty site would be shut down while she and the team work on a total brand makeover (pun totally intended). Following the first official statement, Kim wrote, "I'm excited to continue to develop and expand my product range and for you to finally be able to experience it the way that I have always envisioned."
Sorry, what does "the way that I have always envisioned," mean, exactly? Maybe we're overthinking this, but could this be a reference to Kanye West? After all, soon after the two got together, it was widely reported that West took it upon himself to revamp Kim's whole aesthetic — from her wardrobe to her extraordinarily beige home. Did he have a hand in her product branding as well? Plus, we've noticed that Kim's IG has been a lot more like her pre-West thirst-trappy style as of late. Is KKW Beauty just next in line for a total 'Ye overhaul? Bust out the tin foil hats because we are on the case.
Then again, we could be getting ahead of ourselves. Kim also said, "In addition, my team is hard at work to improve the customer shopping experience where you will be able to purchase my beauty and cosmetic offerings in all categories from one single website."
What we know for sure is that whatever the brand becomes in the future — Kim's gonna do it Kim's way.