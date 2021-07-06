Why Kim Kardashian Is Shutting Down Her KKW Beauty Site

So apparently Kanye West isn't the only thing Kim Kardashian is moving on from these days. On her Twitter and Instagram, the reality star announced that she would be shutting down her KKW Beauty site — for now at least. KKW Beauty is one of many businesses she has put her name on, such as her constantly sold out shapewear line SKIMS, not to mention the show, the Kardashian app, social media, and her new law school dreams.

But KKW Beauty appears to be the only one being put on pause, and we want to know why. Could it be that now that she's no longer Kim Kardashian West, the "KKW" brand doesn't make as much sense?

Kim's statement was pretty light on details, saying, "On August 1st at midnight we will be shutting down the KKWBeauty.com site so that we can come back to you under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative, and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look."

We're glad to hear that Kim's makeup line will be back, in some form or another, but it still doesn't explain what's going on. And her next tweet in the thread only has us more confused (and suspicious). Here's what we think.