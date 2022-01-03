Kim Kardashian's Recent Photo Is Sparking Bizarre Photoshop Claims
The Kardashians are all about their kids. With four out of five of the famous Kardashian-Jenner sisters now being moms, fans can't get enough when the influencers share peeks at the next generation of their media empire. Kim Kardashian has her hands full with four children, which she shares with her estranged husband Kanye West.
As a busy mom in the public eye, Kim has learned to make things work for her large family while in the spotlight. The social media mogul hilariously opened up to Ellen DeGeneres in 2019 about photoshopping her oldest daughter North West into the family Christmas card. "North was having a day, so she refused to be in the shoot," Kim recalled. "She just was crying because she wanted her specific hairstyle, whatever. I said, 'Fine you're not gonna be in the card.'" North changed her mind the next day and Kim called the photographer back. "Cut me out and you'll Photoshop her in," Kim said she told the photographer. "And it looks like a beautiful card."
The Skims CEO recently shared a photoset that saw her daughter Chicago West enjoying Disneyland with her cousin, Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson. While both little girls look adorable in the pics, followers noticed something a little off about Kim's post. Internet users have now come forward with some bizarre claims about the photos.
True Thompson looks different in Kim Kardashian's photo
A viral TikTok is alleging that Kim Kardashian posted photoshopped snaps of her niece True Thompson. "When I first looked at it, I instantly knew something was off," the TikToker, @maiachondrialmembrane, explained in her video, which now has over 11 million views. "True just looks obviously Photoshopped and like she's not really there." As the narrator described, True's appearance looks more perfected and hyper-realistic next to the candid pics of Chicago.
Fans theorized that for an unknown reason, True's face was actually photoshopped onto Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster's body. A fan account on Instagram posted photos, seemingly confirming that Stormi wore the outfit True was seen wearing in Kim's post back in October 2021. However Chicago's clothes and hair did appear different from the fall family outing. "There's something going on," the Instagram user wrote.
This isn't the first time the Kardashians have been part of a photoshopping scandal involving their children. In 2020, Kim and her sisters came under fire when Instagram page Celeb Face posted a series of photos of their little ones that the stars had supposedly photoshopped. "Do these women think their kids aren't good enough for their Instagram pages?" they captioned the post. "It's sad when someone cares about perfection so much and loses touch with reality."