Kim Kardashian's Cryptic Instagram Post Has Fans Talking
Kim Kardashian is looking towards the future! The SKIMs founder has had an eventful 2021 filled with many milestones. She filed for divorce from Kanye West after seven years of marriage in February and has been loving her single status. A source told People that Kim "did everything she could for her marriage to work," and "is ready to move on" from West. And move on she did.
Since October, Kim has been dating Pete Davidson after the two smooched in a skit for "Saturday Night Live." The couple has fast-tracked their relationship, going on dates in their respective hometowns — Staten Island, where Davidson grew up, and Los Angeles for Kim — and attending family events together. Kim has been so enamored with Davidson that she decided to get a move on the divorce proceedings and recently asked the court to declare her legally single. However, despite Kim's desire to move on from her relationship with West, she hasn't seemed to have gotten the message across to him in person and has decided to do it through social media — and what she posted has fans talking.
Kim Kardashian's Instagram post alludes to Kanye West
Weeks after filing to be single from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian has posted a cryptic message on her Instagram stories that many think are directed at her estranged ex-husband. "A man won't know what he is really capable of until he FACES what SCARES him," the text from Kim's Instagram story read, per the Daily Mail. "Fear exists NOT to stop you. Fear exists to make you STRONGER and BRAVER. Approach every problem and challenge with the attitude that it's happening to help your GROW."
Given what we know about West's public pleas to win Kim back, it is likely that the KKW Beauty founder is urging her ex to grow and learn from their divorce. Much of Kim and West's marital problems had to do with living apart and their different lifestyles. Kim opened up about her failed marriage on the final episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" this past spring. "I never thought I was lonely. I thought I could just have my kids and my husband moves state to state and I'm on this ride with him and I was OK with that," she said, per Buzzfeed News. "But turning 40 this year, I was like, 'No, I don't want a husband that lives in a completely different state.'"
It's unclear if West has seen Kim's Instagram post, but it seems like he too is trying to move on, as he was seen partying with friends on December 28, according to TMZ.