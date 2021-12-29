Kim Kardashian's Cryptic Instagram Post Has Fans Talking

Weeks after filing to be single from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian has posted a cryptic message on her Instagram stories that many think are directed at her estranged ex-husband. "A man won't know what he is really capable of until he FACES what SCARES him," the text from Kim's Instagram story read, per the Daily Mail. "Fear exists NOT to stop you. Fear exists to make you STRONGER and BRAVER. Approach every problem and challenge with the attitude that it's happening to help your GROW."

Given what we know about West's public pleas to win Kim back, it is likely that the KKW Beauty founder is urging her ex to grow and learn from their divorce. Much of Kim and West's marital problems had to do with living apart and their different lifestyles. Kim opened up about her failed marriage on the final episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" this past spring. "I never thought I was lonely. I thought I could just have my kids and my husband moves state to state and I'm on this ride with him and I was OK with that," she said, per Buzzfeed News. "But turning 40 this year, I was like, 'No, I don't want a husband that lives in a completely different state.'"

It's unclear if West has seen Kim's Instagram post, but it seems like he too is trying to move on, as he was seen partying with friends on December 28, according to TMZ.