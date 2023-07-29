Rex Heuermann's Estranged Wife Asa Ellerup Has One Desperate Ask Of The Public

Asa Ellerup's life has changed dramatically since the arrest of her husband Rex Heuermann. In July 2023, the New York architect was charged with the murders of three young women whose bodies were discovered near Long Island's Gilgo Beach over a decade ago, per The New York Times. Heuermann is also the prime suspect in the killing of a fourth female. He pleaded not guilty to all charges, per CNN.

Heuermann's accusations reportedly came as a shock to his wife and kids. Ellerup's attorney Bob Macedonio told Fox News that authorities showed up at the family's Long Island home an hour after his arrest. He explained, "They were home and the cops came in, and they were completely blindsided, and they told them what was going on." The case has taken a huge toll on the family, as Macedonio added, "Her and her children's lives have been completely turned upside-down." Ellerup, who got married to Heuermann in 1996, has since filed for divorce, per People. As she tries to distance herself from the ordeal, she has asked the public to consider her one plea.