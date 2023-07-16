Rex Heuermann: The Chilling Truth About The Alleged Gilgo Beach Serial Killer

On July 14, 2023, a Long Island-based architect named Rex Heuermann was arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the Gilgo Beach murders that had remained unsolved for over a decade. According to CNN, Heuermann was charged with six counts of murder for the deaths of three of the infamous "Gilgo Four" victims, but he's also considered the "prime suspect" for the fourth victim. He pleaded not guilty to all counts and maintained his innocence upon his arrest. "I did not do this," he reportedly told his lawyer.

The Washington Post noted that, per court documents uncovered, Heuermann's leftover pizza was what eventually led to his arrest. Investigators examined the crusts in January 2023 and discovered that its DNA matched the male hair found on one of the victims' bodies. It was also found that burner phones registered under Heuermann's name had call records with three of the victims, and starting in March 2022, he was frantically searching all over the internet for information about the Gilgo Beach murder investigation.

For so long, authorities were at a dead end regarding the suspect behind the string of murders. "These young women went missing between July 2007 and September 2010. They were found in September 2010 by the Suffolk County Police Department, and then there was nothing, absolutely nothing," Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said at a press conference. "For the next 13 years, their cases went unsolved. Until today." But who is Heuermann, really? And why did it take years before he was arrested?