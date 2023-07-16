Rex Heuermann: The Chilling Truth About The Alleged Gilgo Beach Serial Killer
On July 14, 2023, a Long Island-based architect named Rex Heuermann was arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the Gilgo Beach murders that had remained unsolved for over a decade. According to CNN, Heuermann was charged with six counts of murder for the deaths of three of the infamous "Gilgo Four" victims, but he's also considered the "prime suspect" for the fourth victim. He pleaded not guilty to all counts and maintained his innocence upon his arrest. "I did not do this," he reportedly told his lawyer.
The Washington Post noted that, per court documents uncovered, Heuermann's leftover pizza was what eventually led to his arrest. Investigators examined the crusts in January 2023 and discovered that its DNA matched the male hair found on one of the victims' bodies. It was also found that burner phones registered under Heuermann's name had call records with three of the victims, and starting in March 2022, he was frantically searching all over the internet for information about the Gilgo Beach murder investigation.
For so long, authorities were at a dead end regarding the suspect behind the string of murders. "These young women went missing between July 2007 and September 2010. They were found in September 2010 by the Suffolk County Police Department, and then there was nothing, absolutely nothing," Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said at a press conference. "For the next 13 years, their cases went unsolved. Until today." But who is Heuermann, really? And why did it take years before he was arrested?
Rex Heuermann lived a double life
The news of Rex Heuermann's alleged involvement in the Gilgo Beach murders left many who knew him completely taken aback. Rosemarie Kafka, one of his longtime neighbors, told NBC News that she never pegged him as someone who would do such things. "You know, the regular guy who goes to work, has kids in the local school and in a good neighborhood," she said. As it turns out, Heuermann is a registered architect who owns a New York City-based firm called RH Architecture. According to the company website, he founded it in 1994, and for over three decades, they have been servicing various builders, developers, non-profit agencies, city agencies, and more.
Even Heuermann's employees couldn't believe that he was capable of committing murder, as he didn't exhibit any disturbing behavior. Damien Richards, who has been working under him since 2020, said that the father of two was just like any other boss. "Depending on his day, like most bosses in this industry, when he's having a good day he's alright," he noted, per Fox 59. "But when not, he's not the best person to be around."
However, until his arrest, authorities found that Heuermann not only continued to hire sex workers through burner phones but also reportedly searched for troubling content on the internet, including child pornography. "Rex Heuermann is a demon that walks among us," Suffolk County Police Commission Rodney Harrison said at the press conference. "A predator that ruined families. If not for the members of this task force he would still be on the streets today. Even with the arrest, we are still not done."
Rex Heuermann was a classmate of Billy Baldwin
Shortly after Rex Heuermann's arrest, Billy Baldwin, the younger brother of Alec Baldwin, took to Twitter to express his shock and reveal that he was classmates with the suspect in high school. "Woke up this morning to learn that the Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect was my high school classmate Rex Heuermann," he wrote, noting that they were both part of the class of 1981 of Benner High School in Massapequa, New York. "Mind-boggling... Massapequa is in shock. 23andMe strikes again???"
Some of their classmates also went on to confirm that Heuermann wasn't someone they expected to become a murderer. "He used to leave me little love notes in my locker," one Benner High School alumni commented on Facebook.
Heuermann may face life in prison if found guilty of the Gilgo Beach murders. Lynn Barthelemy, the mother of one of the victims, told NBC News that she hopes Heuermann will "suffer" while incarcerated. "I'd like him to suffer at the hands of other inmates. Let him receive what the girls received," she said. "Death is too good for him. It's too easy." Sherre Gilbert, sister of victim Shannan Gilbert, shared the same sentiment. "The suspect (Rex) deserves to rot in prison for the rest of his life," she told the outlet. "He destroyed many lives so while it won't bring our loved ones back, it does help that one less monster is off the streets and he can't ever hurt anyone else!"