Gilgo Beach Murders: Expert Says Resurfaced Clip Of Suspect Shows Thirst For Dominance - Exclusive
Following his arrest for the Gilgo Beach murders, an interview with suspect Rex Heuermann has resurfaced.
On July 14, Heuermann was charged with the murders of three women whose bodies were discovered near Gilgo Beach more than 10 years ago, according to The New York Times. Heuermann is also the suspect behind the murder of a fourth female victim.
Amid the development of this case, Nicki Swift had the chance to talk to body language expert Mark Bowden, a co-founder of TRUTHPLANE and panelist on The Behavior Panel. He analyzed Heuermann's 2022 conversation with "L'INTERVIEW," where the suspect talked about his consulting business in New York. Bowden breaks down how Heuermann shows a thirst for dominance, along with other psychological and emotional issues. While Heuermann may have symptoms of a neuropsychiatric disorder like psychopathy, Bowden did clarify, "It is important to note that while many people will share similar neurology to this person, the majority are absolutely able to moderate any violent feelings they may have. Murderers are outliers." Bowden examined the suspect's patterns of speech, along with his gestures and interactions.
Rex Heuermann's gestures are tied to a desire for control
When it comes to analyzing the behavior of a criminal suspect, paying attention to body language is key. According to Mark Bowden, details about Rex Heuermann's character are on display from the start of the interview. Heuermann's handshake is notably nervous, and he struggles to align his rhythm with that of the interviewer. This may signal an inability to recognize social cues. He may feel a lack of control, leading him to assert dominance when dealing with others. Bowden shared, "All this may hint towards a neurological disorder with either a lack of emotional understanding or an overwhelm of it."
During the interview, Heuermann's mannerisms continue to raise questions. While his open gestures indicate confidence, the timing between his gestures and words are off. At one point in the interview, Heuermann brings up an individual of high status, saying, "Meet with the commissioner of Manhattan Building Department." He moves his chin up in a haughty manner. Bowden says, "This highlights his desire for dominance and control within his social and work sphere." Bowden also noted that, while this might be totally coincidental, "working with institutions that serve and house at-risk people can be a pattern for predators," as they have "access to victims with little power or agency" — a likely sign of his desire for dominance.
Rex Heuermann reveals a possible superiority complex
In the interview, Rex Heuermann starts off statements with accusations. He says, "They never read..." "They don't understand..." and "People don't know..." Mark Bowden calls attention to his feeling of superiority and need to control peoples' experiences. This lines up with his desire to retain power and influence in situations. As Heuermann talks and tells stories, he presents a lack of respect for authority, narcissism, impulsivity, and a savior complex. Bowden explained, "Heuermann's disregard for rules, willingness to circumvent them, and view of others as inferior indicate a belief that he is above social norms. He is used to getting his way and is prepared to physically move people who are in the way, regardless of the social norm implications."
Heuermann also shows signs of dominance and an antisocial personality through his reactions. While his stories generate laughter from the interviewer, he doesn't laugh with him. This additionally signals a propensity for control. Bowden noted, "He derives satisfaction from manipulating others' experiences while remaining emotionally detached himself." All in all, Heuermann seems to struggle with grasping the complexity of human interactions.
Heuermann also points out the usefulness of his father's cabinet maker's hammer in his work. Opting for an aggressive tool, he shows his thirst for dominance. Bowden said that he may turn to forceful persuasion when he encounters nonconformity. This allows him to find satisfaction as he regains control.