Gilgo Beach Murders: Expert Says Resurfaced Clip Of Suspect Shows Thirst For Dominance - Exclusive

Following his arrest for the Gilgo Beach murders, an interview with suspect Rex Heuermann has resurfaced.

On July 14, Heuermann was charged with the murders of three women whose bodies were discovered near Gilgo Beach more than 10 years ago, according to The New York Times. Heuermann is also the suspect behind the murder of a fourth female victim.

Amid the development of this case, Nicki Swift had the chance to talk to body language expert Mark Bowden, a co-founder of TRUTHPLANE and panelist on The Behavior Panel. He analyzed Heuermann's 2022 conversation with "L'INTERVIEW," where the suspect talked about his consulting business in New York. Bowden breaks down how Heuermann shows a thirst for dominance, along with other psychological and emotional issues. While Heuermann may have symptoms of a neuropsychiatric disorder like psychopathy, Bowden did clarify, "It is important to note that while many people will share similar neurology to this person, the majority are absolutely able to moderate any violent feelings they may have. Murderers are outliers." Bowden examined the suspect's patterns of speech, along with his gestures and interactions.