Billy Baldwin Raises Questions About Alleged Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Rex Heuermann On Instagram

Billy Baldwin is joining the conversation about alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer ​​Rex Heuermann. In 2010, human remains were discovered on Gilgo Beach, Long Island, per CNN. The case subsequently set off a media frenzy, with investigators compiling various pieces of evidence in recent years. On July 14, Heuermann, a New York architect, was charged with the murders of three victims. He has also been linked to the death of a fourth woman. Heuermann pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.

Billy recently took to Instagram to share that he went to high school with Heuermann. Alec Baldwin also has a distant connection with the murder suspect, as he, along with the other Baldwin brothers, attended the same school. Billy concluded his post by posing questions about Heuermann's DNA profiling. Authorities have identified Heuermann as the killer through DNA analysis and phone records. Yet Billy's wondering if a health and ancestry service could have provided some answers.