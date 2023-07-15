Billy Baldwin Raises Questions About Alleged Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Rex Heuermann On Instagram
Billy Baldwin is joining the conversation about alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann. In 2010, human remains were discovered on Gilgo Beach, Long Island, per CNN. The case subsequently set off a media frenzy, with investigators compiling various pieces of evidence in recent years. On July 14, Heuermann, a New York architect, was charged with the murders of three victims. He has also been linked to the death of a fourth woman. Heuermann pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.
Billy recently took to Instagram to share that he went to high school with Heuermann. Alec Baldwin also has a distant connection with the murder suspect, as he, along with the other Baldwin brothers, attended the same school. Billy concluded his post by posing questions about Heuermann's DNA profiling. Authorities have identified Heuermann as the killer through DNA analysis and phone records. Yet Billy's wondering if a health and ancestry service could have provided some answers.
Billy Baldwin mentioned 23andMe
Alongside his recent Instagram post about Rex Heuermann, Billy Baldwin asked, "23andMe strikes again???" He elaborated on the theory in the comments, writing, "When people allow their 23 and me DNA results to be posted publicly it can often resolve a cold case crime or paternity issue because they can link someones child or niece or nephew to a suspect by their 23 and me results."
Baldwin's questioning may be mere speculation, as other DNA clues have been key in solving the case. In January, a surveillance team sent out a pizza box that Heuermann had tossed into a trash can for testing, per CBS News. In June, the forensic lab compared DNA from the pizza with hair that was found on victim Megan Waterman. The analysis concluded that the "DNA profile(s) are the same." In addition, several discarded bottles outside of Heuermann's home were sent out for DNA analysis in July 2022. The profiles matched hair samples from both Waterman and Amber Costello, which allegedly came from Heuermann's wife. It's believed that the hair was transmitted to Heuermann's clothing. His wife had reportedly left the state when the murders occurred and has not been charged.