The Reason Sarah Jessica Parker Was Fuming During Her Relationship With Robert Downy Jr.

Many moons ago, Sarah Jessica Parker and Robert Downey Jr. were a young couple in love. The promising actors met at just 18 while filming the 1984 film "Firstborn" and fell for each other hard. So much so that they took the leap and moved in together two months after going on their first date. However, many in their circles believed they jumped into it too quickly. That included her mother, Barbara Forste. "At their age they should be having fun and trying different relationships instead of getting so serious," Forste told People in 1985.

Parker respectfully disagreed. "Are you not supposed to be serious about anything when you're 20 years old?" she pondered. Parker and Downey certainly knew how to keep their living arrangement interesting — by throwing water balloons at unsuspecting neighbors. After a while, the neighbors caught on and started to use their hoses to get back at the couple. "You have to run to each window and hope you get there in time to close it. It's very immature, I know, but fun," she said.

Despite playfully discussing names for their future children and visions for their perfect Jewish wedding, Parker and Downey broke up in 1991 after almost eight years together. Even though being with Downey had plenty of ups, it also came with pretty difficult downs. As the years went on and the actors grew up, Parker began to feel like the only adult in the relationship. And she had good reasons to feel that way.