What Is Matt Rife's Connection To Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis?

Matt Rife's name is starting to appear in headlines alongside the likes of married "That '70s Show" stars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. Years before his razor-sharp jawline and relentless roasting of his audience members made him one of the top comedians on TikTok and a star in his own right, he was already leaving an impression on celebrities. It just wasn't always a good one.

Back in 2015, Rife was a cast member of the MTV series "Wild 'N Out" when he decided to shoot his shot with Zendaya by gently touching her face and pleading for her to give him her digits during a game. Instead, she moved her mug out of his reach and made no effort to hide her distaste over the unwanted invasion of her space. The rejection was so brutal that Twitter users still bring it up and roast Rife over it to this day.

Rife did another female celebrity wrong in 2019. Two years prior, he'd raised his profile exponentially by dating Kate Beckinsale. TMZ asked him if he had any advice for Beckinsale's boyfriend at the time, Pete Davidson, and Rife likely made other female stars wary of him as a potential romantic partner when he dissed Beckinsale by saying that he would tell Davidson to bolt. Rife has also tried to shoot his shot with Kunis, but it was all in the name of comedy.