Poosh: What's The Deal With Kourtney Kardashian's Lifestyle Brand?

Kourtney Kardashian is not the first celebrity to create her own lifestyle brand and she won't be the last. However, her latest passion project, Poosh, is being called out by fans for being a bit too much like Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop. "If anyone else stopped to wonder why Kourtney Kardashian's new lifestyle site 'POOSH' felt all too familiar, perhaps it is because of the new site's striking [resemblance] to Gwyneth Paltrow's own brand and lifestyle blog 'GOOP,'" a fan tweeted. Another wrote, "Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle site has actually made me appreciate Goop. Yes, Gwyn is nuts, but Poosh is so devoid of any personality at all it really is the least interesting website to look at."

Amid the comparison of the two websites, Paltrow was quick to defend Kardashian. "This idea that women need to be in competition is legacy patriarchy bull***t, there is room for EVERY woman to fulfill her dreams," she wrote in an Instagram Story (via People). "I used to fall prey to this kind of thinking years ago, so I understand where it comes from. Now I get so happy when I see new wellness businesses there is a place for all of us," the actor continued.

Paltrow isn't the only celebrity to support Kardashian. Poosh's Instagram feed is full of famous faces, including Kardashian's sisters. The eldest has always differentiated herself from the clan and it looks like Kardashian is determined to pave her own way with Poosh.