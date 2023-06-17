Details About Kim And Kourtney Kardashian's Strained Relationship
There's no shortage of drama happening within the complex (or should we say komplex?) family unit that is the Kardashian-Jenners, but it's especially juicy when the drama is happening among the famous sisters. Petty fights are commonplace in the family, with many of them even making it to their reality shows. But you know it's become serious when the disagreements ruin the dynamic of the entire clan. Case in point: Kim and Kourtney Kardashian have been feuding for years, and seeing them in the same room together has become a rarity.
Anyone who has spent a considerable time keeping up with the Kardashians knows Kim and Kourtney are far from the closest. Save for starring in a one-time "KUWTK" spinoff, the two don't often see eye to eye and have clashing opinions and priorities. Their biggest spat in recent memory had to do with Kourtney accusing Kim of sabotaging her wedding, given how the Skims founder chose to work with Dolce & Gabbana to art direct a fashion show mere months after the brand sponsored her Positano nuptials. "My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity," she claimed in a trailer for Season 3 of "The Kardashians." Meanwhile, Kim maintained that she had been incredibly careful throughout the ordeal so as not to rain on her sister's parade, swearing that "[She] couldn't be more mindful." But Kourtney felt betrayed anyway and thought Kim partnered with Dolce & Gabbana on purpose. "People think it's a misunderstanding. It's not," she asserted. "It's who she is to her core."
Kim and Kourtney are the poster sisters for sibling rivalry, and interestingly, some of the biggest fights in the Kardashian universe involved the two of them.
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian often fight about work
When people think of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's fights, the first thing that pops into their heads is when Kourtney mocked Kim after she lost her expensive earring on a beach in Bora Bora. "Kim, there's people that are dying," Kourtney famously said. But that incident is just the tip of the iceberg in the grand schemes of this sibling rivalry.
In 2018, things between the two got so heated that they couldn't help but yell expletives at each other. In one "KUWTK" episode, Kourtney refuses to adhere to their Christmas card photoshoot schedule, which Kim had organized. "Maybe if you had a f**king business that you were passionate about, then you would know what it takes to run a f**king business, but you don't," Kim told Kourtney, prompting the Poosh founder to walk out. "You guys just have really different values than me. I choose to be a mother to my three kids," Kourtney later responded. "I'm not here looking for another job."
Disagreements about work appeared to be a recurring theme in their fights, and two years later, it happened again. What's worse is that it escalated to a physical fight. When Kim dissed Kourtney for apparently not working as hard as she and Khloe, Kourtney put her in her place: "You act like I don't do s**t. You have this narrative in your mind!" she exclaimed. "I work my f**king a** off. But also, if I didn't want to work my a** off, and I did want to be a stay-at-home mom, that's f**king fine, you literal f***ing c**t."
Will Kim and Kourtney's relationship ever return to normal?
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's relationship had been so tainted that at one point, Kourtney chose to reduce her "KUWTK" duties significantly. "I've decided to take a big step back from filming and really just pick and choose what I will allow cameras to follow," she said on the show (via E! News), as well as reiterating her stance on Twitter. " I realize that a lot of the conversation right now surrounds my work ethic, and I feel like I need to just make one thing clear: raising children is a job as well," she wrote.
According to the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch — the one and only Kris Jenner herself — Kim and Kourtney rarely get along due to mismatched priorities. "I think that they had been having these differences of opinion on Kourtney's work ethic and who was working harder and her priorities weren't what their priorities were," she once dished in an on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," adding, "That was something that had built up over a really long period of time."
But even though Kim and Kourtney are admittedly not each other's favorite person, Kim is confident that they'll make it through whatever misunderstanding they have — now and in the future. "We've been there before, and we'll always be okay," she assured fans in a "Today" interview. "We're always family. That's how we were raised."