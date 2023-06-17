Details About Kim And Kourtney Kardashian's Strained Relationship

There's no shortage of drama happening within the complex (or should we say komplex?) family unit that is the Kardashian-Jenners, but it's especially juicy when the drama is happening among the famous sisters. Petty fights are commonplace in the family, with many of them even making it to their reality shows. But you know it's become serious when the disagreements ruin the dynamic of the entire clan. Case in point: Kim and Kourtney Kardashian have been feuding for years, and seeing them in the same room together has become a rarity.

Anyone who has spent a considerable time keeping up with the Kardashians knows Kim and Kourtney are far from the closest. Save for starring in a one-time "KUWTK" spinoff, the two don't often see eye to eye and have clashing opinions and priorities. Their biggest spat in recent memory had to do with Kourtney accusing Kim of sabotaging her wedding, given how the Skims founder chose to work with Dolce & Gabbana to art direct a fashion show mere months after the brand sponsored her Positano nuptials. "My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity," she claimed in a trailer for Season 3 of "The Kardashians." Meanwhile, Kim maintained that she had been incredibly careful throughout the ordeal so as not to rain on her sister's parade, swearing that "[She] couldn't be more mindful." But Kourtney felt betrayed anyway and thought Kim partnered with Dolce & Gabbana on purpose. "People think it's a misunderstanding. It's not," she asserted. "It's who she is to her core."

Kim and Kourtney are the poster sisters for sibling rivalry, and interestingly, some of the biggest fights in the Kardashian universe involved the two of them.