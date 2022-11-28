Fans Think Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Have Reignited Their Feud
The Kardashian family and drama have always come as a packed deal, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that fans believe Kim Kardashian has reignited a feud with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian.
Longtime Kardashian connoisseurs will undoubtedly recall the tense moment during Season 18 of "Keeping up with The Kardashians" when the row between the two eldest sisters took a troubling turn. To recap, Kim slighted her sister for not putting forth as much effort as she and Khloe Kardashian. Kourtney wasn't impressed with the comments and became increasingly irate, eventually threatening Kim. Kourtney made good on those threats while sisters Khloe and Kendall went from amused, to confused, to downright horrified as Kim and Kourtney engaged in an intense physical fight. ET reports that the two sisters eventually moved past their brawl, thanks to a conversation the two sisters had while cameras weren't rolling.
Nearly two years after the infamous Calabasas commotion, some fans can't shake the feeling that the sisters are at it again. So — is it possible the sisters were merely on a temporary ceasefire?
Fans think Kim has been shading Kourtney
Much has changed since Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's Season 18 fight. For starters, the family has shifted from E! to Hulu, and the show is now simply "The Kardashians." However, it may be that the famous family has a new location to revisit their old drama.
Taking to Reddit, a fan posted a short video that shows Kim gearing up to walk in Paris Fashion Week's Balenciaga show. In the clip, Kim is asked to walk comfortably, as if she were at home. "At home with Kendall, though. Not like at home with Kourtney," she quips. "That was uncalled for," the fan wrote alongside the clip, and they weren't alone in thinking that Kim had taken an unnecessary jab at Kourtney. Another fan pointed out that Kim had shaded Kourtney a second time in that same episode, writing, "The second time Kim actually slouched down and hunched her back to imitate Kourtney."
It's worth noting that members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have never shied away from poking fun at each other. Let's not forget the time Kourtney dressed as Kim in an episode of "Keeping up with The Kardashians" and teased, "I have seven stylists who put me in sweats." So, while it's possible this was a one-off joke, we'll have to keep up with "The Kardashians" to know for sure.