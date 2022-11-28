Fans Think Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Have Reignited Their Feud

The Kardashian family and drama have always come as a packed deal, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that fans believe Kim Kardashian has reignited a feud with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

Longtime Kardashian connoisseurs will undoubtedly recall the tense moment during Season 18 of "Keeping up with The Kardashians" when the row between the two eldest sisters took a troubling turn. To recap, Kim slighted her sister for not putting forth as much effort as she and Khloe Kardashian. Kourtney wasn't impressed with the comments and became increasingly irate, eventually threatening Kim. Kourtney made good on those threats while sisters Khloe and Kendall went from amused, to confused, to downright horrified as Kim and Kourtney engaged in an intense physical fight. ET reports that the two sisters eventually moved past their brawl, thanks to a conversation the two sisters had while cameras weren't rolling.

Nearly two years after the infamous Calabasas commotion, some fans can't shake the feeling that the sisters are at it again. So — is it possible the sisters were merely on a temporary ceasefire?