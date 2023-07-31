The Scary Accident That Rekindled Ashley Judd's Connection To Her Ex-Husband

Ashley Judd tied the knot with Dario Franchitti at a castle in the race car driver's native Scotland in December 2001. The two had met nearly three years earlier at a wedding in early 1999, becoming engaged the following December. Franchitti didn't know who the Golden Globe nominee was but it was mutual. Judd also knew close to nothing about racing, though she went on to become "as comfortable in the pits as I am barefoot in my garden," she said, according to USA Today.

The marriage didn't produce any offspring, as Judd vowed to never have children. Her decision came after she had married the three-time Indianapolis 500 winner, which was hard on them both. "I'm not saying it's not scary, the choice I'm making," she told the Scottish Daily Record & Sunday in 2006. "I'm changing everything about who I was when my husband and I met ... It's a big deal." Their relationship continued to work, though. Instead of babies, they raised pets together and all was fine — until it wasn't.

After 11 years of marriage and 14 years together, Judd and Franchitti announced their divorce plans in January 2013. "We'll always be family and continue to cherish our relationship based on the special love, integrity, and respect we have always enjoyed," they said in a statement shared with People. Judd and Franchitti then went their separate ways. That is until a serious accident put them in each other's path again not long after.