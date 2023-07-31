The Cheating Scandal That Rocked Snooki And Jionni LaValle's Marriage

The mid-2000s were full of reality television gems, and MTV's "Jersey Shore" was the gift that kept on giving. While most of the cast members left memorable marks, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi was one meatball viewers couldn't forget, as she stepped into the scene with a loud, "Party's here!" She not only charmed "Jersey Shore" fans, but also her now-husband, Jionni LaValle. Season 3 brought them together after a drunken hookup during which she couldn't remember his name, so she called him "Bernard."

After a few ups and downs, they eventually became serious and in 2012, Snooki announced that she was pregnant and engaged to LaValle. "I have different priorities now. I don't care what anybody else thinks. As long as I know I'm ready and he's ready," she told Us Weekly. After having their first child, son Lorenzo, in August 2012, the couple welcomed their daughter Giovanna Marie in September 2014. The following November, they tied the knot in a Great Gatsby-themed wedding.

Polizzi and LaValle seemed to be fist-pumping their way through life together, but a year after their wedding, they found themselves having to fend off cheating rumors.