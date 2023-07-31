What Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan Have Said About Having Kids Together

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan surprised fans everywhere with their unexpected romance. The pair — who first met through mutual friends at a party in 2019 — sparked dating rumors last year after they were spotted out together to lunch in Miami.

Jordan is the son of basketball legend Michael Jordan, and Michael Jordan is the former teammate and nemesis of Pippen's ex-husband, Scottie Pippen. Despite their complicated ties (and the 16-year age gap between Larsa and Marcus), the "Real Housewives of Miami" star defended her friendship with Jordan on Andy Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live" in 2022. She told Andy, "I think a lot of people think that our families were really close and intertwined, and they really weren't. Like I never really knew Marcus' mom or them. I just met them a couple of years ago." She also denied the dating rumors, insisting at the time that she and Jordan were just friends.

However, several months after that interview, sources close to the couple said that the two are dating. "It is still casual and they're having fun," an insider told People at the time. Another source claimed that Pippen and Jordan are "definitely into each other." Noting, "[Larsa] really likes Marcus a lot." Finally, Pippen put all speculations to rest by admitting her relationship with Jordan in January. Since then, the two have not been shy about discussing their romance in public, including their candid thoughts on marriage and having kids together in the future.