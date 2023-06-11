Details About Scottie Pippen And Michael Jordan's Fractured Friendship

Widely considered two of the greatest basketball players of all time, Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan aren't as close as they once were.

After being drafted into the NBA in 1987, Pippen embarked on an extraordinary career with the Chicago Bulls. During his tenure with the team, Pippen achieved many career-defining moments, including six championship wins and seven NBA All-star titles. The athlete attributes his success to his talent on the court and, most significantly, his doggedness in achieving his goals. "I was a dreamer ... I had a purpose and a place that I was going to eventually get to," Pippen once said in an interview with CNBC.

However, hardly can there be a conversation about Pippen's successful run at the Chicago Bulls without mention of his teammate Michael Jordan. Together, Jordan and Pippen dominated the court, proving themselves to be one of the most formidable basketball duos of the time. "All of the success that we achieved was because we came together and thrived as a cohesive unit, one that was on the same page and working towards that ultimate goal," Pippen told Forbes of his collaboration with Jordan. Despite their long history together, Pippen and Jordan — dubbed the Robin and Batman of basketball — have since had a falling out. Here's all we know about their fractured relationship.