Larsa Pippen Makes Her Relationship With Michael Jordan's Son Instagram Official

Larsa Pippen's divorce from her ex-husband Scottie Pippen took more than three years and was officially finalized on December 15, 2021, per People. Less than a year later, the "Real Housewives of Miami" star was ready to move on — with Pippen's former Chicago Bulls teammate's son, Marcus Jordan. In September 2022, a source told Us Weekly, "Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks. They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael."

Scottie had written in his memoir, "Unguarded" that his beef with his ex-teammate started when he was "glorified" in the docuseries, "The Last Dance" (via GQ). Pippen wrote that he "couldn't believe my eyes" upon watching the episodes. "I was nothing more than a prop. His 'best teammate of all time,' he called me. He couldn't have been more condescending if he tried," he shared.

After they were spotted together, Larsa made an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," while Jordan sat in the audience (via the Daily Mail). When asked about the status of their relationship, Larsa stated, "We're friends." She also seemed unbothered by Cohen asking what Scottie thought of her relationship with Marcus. Now, Larsa seems to have no qualms about telling the world she and Marcus are official.